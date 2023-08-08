Share:

Outlook: The lousy Chinese trade data is driving home the unhappy point of global interdependence that starts in trade and bleeds into investment and other activities. It probably get the credit for a change in sentiment to risk off this morning, favoring the dollar (and trashing the AUD).

Details include a giant rise in the Chinese trade surplus to $80.6 billion from $70.6 billion, due entirely to price cuts, including oil. Falling imports means weak demand and this shows up in falling imports from Japan, Taiwan, South Africa, and Canada. Imports from the US fell 11.2% and exports to the US fell 23%.

There is going to be more fallout from China’s domestic problems, symbolized to our eyes by youth unemployment over 20%.

We need to keep an eye out for Thursday’s inflation report. Whether we like it or not, and we don’t, US inflation affects the entire financial universe. As reported before, core CPI is expected to be 4.7% or maybe the same as last time, 4.8% (Trading Economics). This suggests another Fed hike, in Nov if not Sept, and will scare traders in various asset classes, especially equities. Risk aversion tends to lead to a firmer dollar, and given Germany is already in recession, it seems logical for the euro to fall. But if we were logical, men would ride sidesaddle.

A key question is whether there is any such thing as a tipping point for recession in the US. We are not out of the woods, so what, exactly, would tip the economy into recession? Silly though it may sound, the answer is “the consumer.” The consumer is over two thirds of the economy and if he were to pull in his horns, a recession is not out of the question. But why would the consumer reduce spending to such an extent as to cause GDP to fall so precipitously to zero or negative? After all, the American consumer is endlessly materialistic, as well as still a little flush with the Covid handout. Having said that, the household savings rate did fall to 4.3% in June from 4.6% in May.

But this is not the right way to look at it. As a recent paper at the Richmond Fed explains, what counts is “excess savings,” meaning the extra savings beyond recent disposable income adjusted for the “normal” savings rate. Yeah, assumptions we may not like all that much. The author deduces “Summing the height of the gray bars reveals that consumers still have $1.1 trillion in excess savings as of January 2023 and have been working down their accumulated excess savings since September 2021.” So the connection between the savings rate and future consumption “seems to be low from a data perspective.” There’s more to the essay, but the point here is that the chest-beating about the consumer about to burrow into a bolt-hole and stay there is not supported by the data.

Forecast: The Fitch downgrade of the US and today’s Moodys downgrade of some banks are having a fleeting effect on FX, if a somewhat deeper one on equities. You’d think they suggest risk-off and thus more favor for the dollar despite happening in the US, but the Chinese data today trumped anything in the US or Europe. Then the next data will come along to shape risk sentiment. So far it looks like strain and angst in Germany and China are starting to hit FX and promote interest in the dollar again. The Swiss franc shows it, too, but the effect on the yen is not strong. Assuming US inflation fails to show progress, as the forecasts point to, it’s to be decided whether this is actually risk-off, too.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight.

