High beta currencies continue to suffer into the end of the week, while US equities have gotten smashed. It has certainly been an ugly run for financial markets this week and investors are back to worrying about a Fed outlook which still leaves the door open for an even less investor friendly path forward.
Tension running high into weekly close
