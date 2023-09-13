Join us for an enlightening Telegram Trade Review with Nathan Bray, a seasoned forex trader, and Lenny Volpicella, Head of Brokerage (APAC and Europe). In this session, we dive deep into the world of forex trading, unraveling recent market analysis, and uncovering the key levels that have materialized.
As the highly anticipated US CPI inflation read looms on the horizon this evening, we examine how the recent key levels, shared on the ACY Securities Live Interactive Trading feed in the past few days, are positioned.
Nathan Bray, with his wealth of experience in forex trading, offers valuable insights into market trends, potential opportunities, and risk management strategies. Lenny Volpicella, as the Head of Global Brokerage, brings a wealth of knowledge on market dynamics, helping traders make informed decisions.
Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this Telegram Trade Review provides a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the forex market's current state and what might lie ahead. We break down complex concepts, making them accessible to traders of all levels.
Don't miss out on this exclusive session that could potentially impact your trading decisions. Join us as we navigate the forex market's fluctuations and explore the implications of the US CPI inflation data. Stay ahead of the curve and make informed trading choices with the insights shared in this engaging discussion.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
