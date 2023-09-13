Share:

Join us for an enlightening Telegram Trade Review with Nathan Bray, a seasoned forex trader, and Lenny Volpicella, Head of Brokerage (APAC and Europe). In this session, we dive deep into the world of forex trading, unraveling recent market analysis, and uncovering the key levels that have materialized.

As the highly anticipated US CPI inflation read looms on the horizon this evening, we examine how the recent key levels, shared on the ACY Securities Live Interactive Trading feed in the past few days, are positioned.

Nathan Bray, with his wealth of experience in forex trading, offers valuable insights into market trends, potential opportunities, and risk management strategies. Lenny Volpicella, as the Head of Global Brokerage, brings a wealth of knowledge on market dynamics, helping traders make informed decisions.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this Telegram Trade Review provides a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the forex market's current state and what might lie ahead. We break down complex concepts, making them accessible to traders of all levels.

Don't miss out on this exclusive session that could potentially impact your trading decisions. Join us as we navigate the forex market's fluctuations and explore the implications of the US CPI inflation data. Stay ahead of the curve and make informed trading choices with the insights shared in this engaging discussion.