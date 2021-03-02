Last week we pointed out a potential short on Gold and we did in fact get a nice bounce off the upper trend line, the Stochastic Oscillator crossed from overbought, and the Parabolic SAR confirmed it.
If we zoom out to the daily chart we clearly see the longer term down trend but the Stochastic Oscillator is now heading into oversold.
If we look at our post-COVID Fibonacci we can see just how strong the 50% level was and we are heading to the 61.8% level of support, just below $1,700.
Curiously we see continued USD strength against all currencies except the COMDOLLS, or Commodity based currencies like CAD, AUD and NZD.
If you went long on AUDUSD yesterday, based on our fundamental analysis, you’ve made some pips and, on the technical side, we see a clear bounce off the lower trend line, we are waiting for MACD to cross out of its oversold histogram, and the Stochastic Oscillator to give us some direction.
We see a similar situation with the Canadian Dollar, inversely of course, where we have been in a long term down trend.
The recent drop in the price of crude has stalled the strength of the Canadian Dollar but we see a bounce off the lower trend line of WTI and the Stochastic Oscillator just turned from oversold.
The final COMDOLL pair is NZDUSD but the technical indicators for a buy position are not there yet but we will monitor the situation.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
