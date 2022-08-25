EUR/USD:
Currency markets, once again, echoed a subdued vibe on Thursday, with all eyes on the Jackson Hole Symposium. Global equities were largely bid, alongside procyclical currencies, such as the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar. Europe’s common currency concluded the session off best levels against its US counterpart, forming a clear- cut upper candle shadow on the daily timeframe. Forming in line with the primary bear trend (seen on the weekly timeframe since 2021), medium-term technical studies show nearby weekly support in the shape of a 1.272% Fibonacci projection at $0.9925 (alternate AB=CD bullish formation), a daily support coming in from $0.9919 is in a vulnerable position. I have also seen the daily chart’s relative strength index (RSI) level off after rebounding from indicator trendline resistance-turned-support (drawn from the high 58.91), situated just ahead of oversold territory.
Noted in previous analysis, if the weekly timeframe steps under $0.9925, limited (obvious) support is not visible until $0.9606, while the daily timeframe’s downside support target rests at $0.9668 (Quasimodo support).
Out of the H4 timeframe, price movement attempted to secure ground north of Quasimodo support-turned resistance at $0.9998, yet failed at $1.0033. The bearish pennant pattern’s profit objective drawn at $0.9928 remains key support on the H4 scale for the time being.
As evident on the H1 timeframe, sellers stepped into the fight from trendline resistance, drawn from the high at $1.0364, accompanied by a 100% Fibonacci projection at $1.0028 and a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $1.0016. Note that the 100% Fibonacci projection represents an AB=CD bearish pattern, strategically positioned above parity ($1.00) to facilitate a stop-run.
Technical Expectation:
Long term, things are not looking too great for the EUR/USD as weekly and daily timeframes threaten to breach support at $0.9925 and $0.9919, respectively. This—coupled with the H4 showing room to approach $0.9928 support—could have H1 flow drop back in on the $0.99 psychological figure.
AUD/USD:
Up 1.5 per cent on the week, it was a positive session for AUD/USD on Thursday as bids defend support on the daily timeframe from $0.6901.
I wrote the following in regards to the situation on the daily and weekly timeframes in previous reports (italics):
Buyers gaining ground here shines the technical spotlight on the 200-day simple moving average, currently circling $0.7132 (accompanied by a 50.0% retracement value at $0.7167 and a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $0.7156). Assuming buyers lack fuel above $0.6901, this swings the pendulum in favour of reaching trendline resistance-turned support, drawn from the high $0.7661, as well as support at $0.6678. Interestingly, the daily chart’s relative strength index (RSI) is testing the 50.00 centreline (resistance). Until we decisively breach this value, this timeframe (according to the indicator) reflects negative momentum.
The weekly timeframe’s support likely remains on the radar for longer-term players between $0.6632 and $0.6763, built from a 100% Fibonacci projection, horizontal price support, and a 50% retracement. This follow’s last week’s 3.5 per cent tumble, in a market that’s been entrenched within a primary bear trend since $0.8007 (22nd Feb high [2021]).
In terms of where I stand on the H4 timeframe, prime resistance at $0.7004-0.6972 welcomed price action on Thursday which, as you can see, held into the closing bell. Rotating south from here is questionable, having noted the daily timeframe demonstrating scope to approach the 200-day simple moving average. This implies a break of $0.7004-0.6972 and possible test of the resistance area from $0.7062-0.7031.
Lower, the H1 timeframe shows price rebounding from support at $0.6961 after rejecting a 100% Fibonacci projection at $0.6987 (an AB=CD bearish pattern). The widely watched $0.70 base calls to the upside, with a break subsequently opening the door to resistance coming in at $0.7032.
Technical Expectation:
Daily flow recovering from support at $0.6901 and room to advance, as well as the H1 rebounding from support at $0.6961, places the currency pair in a favourable setting to continue climbing to potentially take aim at $0.70. This means the unit is likely to topple H4 prime resistance at $0.7004-0.6972.
USD/JPY:
USD/JPY movement adopted a modest bearish phase on Thursday after H1 price failed to dethrone ¥137. Interestingly, from a harmonic perspective, a 100% Fibonacci projection resides beneath at ¥136.04, complemented by a 1.618% Fibonacci extension at ¥135.92, the ¥136 psychological figure and a trendline support, pencilled in from the low ¥131.73.
What’s also interesting is the H4 timeframe; the unit is in the progress of reaching for support at ¥135.58, followed by a 100% Fibonacci projection from ¥135.30. Note that just below here we have a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at ¥134.94 and a 50.0% retracement value from ¥134.72. This follows an earlier rejection from a H4 ascending support-
turned resistance, taken from the low ¥134.27 (sheltered under a 1.272% Fibonacci projection and a deep 88.6% Fibonacci retracement at ¥138.34).
Analysis drawn from the weekly and daily timeframes echo a similar tone put forward in previous reports (italics):
From the weekly timeframe, resistance remains a key talking point at ¥137.23, in a market that’s emphasised a dominant primary bull trend since 2021. The weekly decision point from ¥126.40-131.30 is also a worthwhile note in the event sellers make a show on this timeframe.
Technical studies on the daily chart has price chalking up a range after an earlier defence formed from supply-turned demand at ¥131.93-131.10. Quasimodo support-turned resistance at ¥139.55 serves as the next upside target. The daily timeframe’s relative strength index (RSI) ventured above its 50.00 centreline after coming within an inch of testing oversold space and forming hidden positive divergence at the beginning of August. Dethroning the 50.00 base adds weight to last week’s push, informing market participants that average gains are exceeding average losses (positive momentum). Upside targets are seen at the indicator trendline resistance, etched from the high 87.44, and indicator resistance at 87.52.
Technical Expectation:
Short term, ¥136 is likely to be monitored on the H1 scale, should sellers continue pushing. Given the round number’s confluence (see above), a bounce from here may take shape. However, traders are urged to pencil in the possibility of dipping lower to test H4 support from ¥135.58 and neighbouring 100% Fibonacci projection at ¥135.30, as let’s remember we’re coming from weekly resistance at ¥137.32.
Ultimately, though, ¥136 and ¥135.58 are key supports, positioned in line with the primary bull trend.
GBP/USD:
GBP/USD eked out modest gains on Thursday, albeit enough to yank H1 price from its decision point at $1.1744- 1.1784 to close above $1.18. This decision point was strategically positioned beneath $1.18 to welcome a bid into sell-stop flow just beneath the psychological number (stop-run). Continued interest to the upside on the H1 scale casts light on the $1.19 figure, closely sheltered by a 100% Fibonacci projection at $1.1916 (an AB=CD bearish pattern).
H4, daily and weekly timeframes, thanks to a lack of recent movement, display limited change. Therefore, the following text is taken from previous reports as the technical structure remains valid as we head into Friday’s session (italics).
The H4 timeframe is retesting the spirit of support in the form of 14 th July low at $1.1760. Above calls on Quasimodo support-turned resistance at $1.1925, together with prime resistance at $1.1978-1.1954. On the daily timeframe,
GBP/USD put in a bottom just ahead of daily support between $1.1655 and $1.1683 (two 100% Fibonacci projection ratios). In terms of the daily chart’s relative strength index (RSI), we can see that the indicator has marginally bottomed ahead of oversold. $1.1958 remains a key resistance level to be mindful of on the weekly timeframe, following last week’s dominant push lower. This is not a surprise as GBP/USD has chalked up an unmistakable primary bear trend since early 2021. And, as I wrote in recent analysis, the breach of $1.1958 reopens the risk of a return to the pandemic low of $1.1410.
Technical Expectation:
Longer term, GBP/USD remains bearish until at least the daily timeframe’s 100% Fibonacci projection levels at $1.1683 and $1.1655.
Short term, assuming H1 price maintains position north of $1.18, a pullback to the area made up of H4 resistance at $1.1925 and $1.19 on the H1 (and the H1 100% Fibonacci projection at $1.1916) could be on the table, an area with enough technical confluence to perhaps garner bearish attention, in line with the downside bias seen on the bigger picture.
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nearing the critical 0.7000 mark Premium
The Australian dollar benefited from a better market mood, raising against its American rival to a fresh weekly high of 0.6990. The pair holds nearby early Asia as market players await policymakers’ words.
EURUSD holds below parity as the waiting continues Premium
The EUR/USD pair hovers around 0.9970, little changed for a third consecutive day. Repeated failure to overcome parity suggests bulls could soon give up.
Gold Price: Upward potential limited in the long run Premium
Spot gold peaked on Thursday at $1,765.47 a troy ounce, retreating from the level but holding on to modest intraday gains, now at around $1,758. A better market mood weighed on the greenback throughout the first half of the day, although losses were modest as investors are still waiting for central bankers’ words at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: How Biden's debt relief program could trigger the next BTC rally
Bitcoin price macro potential is still very much intact. As a response to President Biden’s debt relief program, investors may finally exercise bravery in the free markets once again.
Pipelines & Lifelines: Implications of Russia's Gas Supply Disruption
If Russia were to shut off the flow of natural gas into Germany, it would impart a negative shock to the German economy, and by extension Europe. The United States has ramped up its natural gas export capability in recent years.