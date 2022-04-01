In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

SP500 fails to hold above the support on the 4590 points. Nevertheless, the long-term sentiment remains positive.

DAX bounces and remains below the 14900 points. This will be the crucial resistance right now.

EURUSD continues trading inside of the flag pattern.

NZDUSD remains above the neckline of the iH&S formation.

EURGBP on the other hand, fails to remain above the neckline and that may be a strong sell signal.

USDJPY stays close to the major long-term horizontal resistance.

Brent oil flirts with the long-term uptrend line. A breakout will bring us a sell signal.