EUR/USD:

Weekly timeframe:

Buyers and sellers continue to square off around the upper boundary of prime support at $1.1473-1.1583.



$1.1981-1.1848 supply is recognised as the next upside objective should buyers regain dominance, yet further underperformance shines the technical spotlight on a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.1281.

Daily timeframe:

Technical framework on the daily chart features Quasimodo support-turned resistance at $1.1689, and trendline resistance, taken from the high $1.2254.



Lower on the curve, Fibonacci support between $1.1420 and $1.1522 is obvious. Noted support is fastened to the lower side of weekly support.



Sentiment has favoured downside since June, which is currently in line with the relative strength index (RSI) recently elbowing back under the 50.00 centreline from a top of 56.05. South of 50.00 shows average losses outweigh average gains, directing a possible test of oversold.

H4 timeframe:

Amidst modest USD upside, Tuesday had Europe’s single currency pencil in a top against its US counterpart, ahead of a $1.1636-1.1620 decision point—joined by resistance at $1.1622. Subsequent downside materialised, unwinding to a session low of $1.1575 and swinging interest back to a possible test of Quasimodo support at $1.1541.

H1 timeframe:

Early week witnessed price address the lower side of $1.16. Recording peaks of $1.1614, and ending the session lower by 0.2 percent formed a ‘bull trap’ (movement tripping breakout buyers’ orders above the psychological level, only to reverse and explore lower territory).



Prime resistance remains at $1.1628-1.1619—sheltered beneath a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.1631. Of technical note is that the H1 area is glued to the lower side of the H4 decision point at $1.1636-1.1620.



Continued interest to the downside shines the technical spotlight on Quasimodo support from $1.1533.



From the relative strength index (RSI), the value slid beneath the 50.00 centreline—a move informing short-term players that momentum is lower by way of average losses exceeding average gains—and highlights possible movement in the direction of oversold.

Observed Technical Levels:

Failure to find acceptance north of $1.16 on the H1 communicates the possibility of further losses.



This, coupled with room on H4 to reach Quasimodo support at $1.1541, followed by H1 Quasimodo support at $1.1533, and lacklustre buying from weekly prime support at $1.1473-1.1583, indicates a short-term bearish scenario.

AUD/USD:

Weekly timeframe:

Leaving prime resistance at $0.7849-0.7599 unchallenged, sellers made an entrance in recent trading. Prime support is seen at $0.6968-0.7242.



Trend studies on the weekly scale show we’ve been higher since early 2020.



Consequently, despite the recent retracement, the response from $0.6968-0.7242 might be the start of a dip-buying attempt to join the current uptrend (since early 2020), perhaps eventually overrunning $0.6968-0.7242 and challenging the yearly top at $0.8007.

Daily timeframe:

Resistance between $0.7621 and $0.7551 has served sellers well—composed of a Quasimodo support-turned resistance at $0.7621, the 200-day simple moving average at $0.7553, as well as a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $0.7585 and a 100% Fibonacci projection at $0.7551.



Noted resistance is secured to the lower boundary of weekly prime resistance mentioned above at $0.7849-0.7599.



The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $0.7379 is visible as support and, with a little oomph, maybe the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from $0.7271.



The relative strength index (RSI) dropped sharply from overbought territory and is on the doorstep of the 50.00 centreline. Submerging the latter will help validate yesterday’s bearish presence.

H4 timeframe:

A clear laggard, weighed by a dovish showing from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), AUD/USD scaled through trendline support Tuesday, taken from the low $0.7170, and entered prime support from $0.7397-0.7435.



Technically, a bullish response from $0.7397-0.7435 is likely on the cards, targeting the lower side of breached trendline support.

H1 timeframe:

$0.74 is now observable as possible support, fixed a handful of pips above Quasimodo support from $0.7392.



Resistance from $0.7456 is visible to the upside.



The key note on this timeframe right now, however, is the relative strength index (RSI) navigating deep water, bottoming a touch ahead of support from 16.44.

Observed Technical Levels:

The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $0.7379 on the daily timeframe, the H1 timeframe’s Quasimodo support at $0.7392 and $0.74 combine to form notable support. Interestingly, the $0.7392-0.74 area is fixed around the lower side of H4 prime support at $0.7397-0.7435.

USD/JPY:

Weekly timeframe:

Mid-October had candle action embrace resistance from ¥114.38 and touch a fresh three-year peak of ¥114.70. Violating the noted resistance may excite long-term bulls and highlight a 1.272% Fibonacci projection from ¥116.09.



Capping upside attempts since May 2017, ¥114.38 is considered ‘significant’ resistance in this market; bearish interest sets the stage for bringing in support at ¥112.16.



In terms of trend, we’ve been advancing since the beginning of this year.

Daily timeframe:

The Fibonacci cluster, made up of two 1.272% Fibonacci projections at ¥114.63 and ¥114.61, set a handful of pips beneath a deep 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at ¥114.94, continues to command attention on the daily timeframe. The noted resistance area, along with weekly resistance highlighted above at ¥114.38, is clearly a headwind for the currency pair right now.



Supply-turned demand at ¥112.66-112.07 is set as the next downside target, shadowed by a decision point coming in from ¥111.18-111.79.



From the relative strength index (RSI), the indicator’s value exited overbought space and appears poised to retest 56.85 support this week—prior range resistance.

H4 timeframe:

The ¥113.28-113.55 decision point withstood another downside attempt early Tuesday.



Quasimodo resistance at ¥114.46 continues to attract attention, whereas sellers occupying control directs focus to support coming in at ¥112.63, a previous Quasimodo resistance level.

H1 timeframe:

Against the backdrop of higher timeframes, short-term activity is closing in on the lower side of ¥114, following earlier lows (¥113.46) formed in London’s session yesterday (accompanied by an RSI oversold signal). Note that five pips north of ¥114, Quasimodo resistance is at ¥114.06, closely shadowed by an additional layer of Quasimodo resistance at ¥114.26.



As for the relative strength index (RSI), momentum is positive according to the indicator making its way above the 50.00 centreline. This informs short-term market participants average gains outweigh average losses. Watch for overbought signals to develop at aforementioned price resistances.

Observed Technical Levels:

Short term, ¥114 and neighbouring Quasimodo resistance from ¥114.06 could draw out a rejection. Overthrowing the latter, as the H1 timeframe’s RSI suggests, however, nudges H1 Quasimodo resistance in view at ¥114.26, which may coincide with overbought signals on the RSI—maybe even bearish divergence.

GBP/USD:

Weekly timeframe:

Dipping a toe south of supply-turned demand at $1.3629-1.3456 in late September, and closing under a double-top pattern’s ($1.4241) neckline at $1.3669, unshackles a potential bearish scenario, long term.



The double-top pattern’s profit objective—measured by taking the distance between the highest peak to the neckline and extending this value lower from the breakout point—sits around $1.3093.



Trend on the weekly timeframe, nonetheless, has displayed an upside bias since pandemic lows in early 2020.

Daily timeframe:

Shaped by way of three consecutive daily bearish candles from trendline resistance, taken from the high $1.4250, price is on the verge of shaking hands with support at $1.3602.

While it’d be unwise to overlook $1.3602, tunnelling lower could have price eventually knock on the door of support from $1.3449.



Confirming the possibility of further underperformance, the relative strength index (RSI) dived below the 50.00 centreline. Cementing position below here possibly throws oversold space in the mix. In addition to this, sentiment is directed lower for now on the daily timeframe, shaped in the form of lower highs and lower lows from June 1st top at $1.4250.

H4 timeframe:

Support from $1.3657 relinquished ground Tuesday, and subsequently served as resistance.



Quasimodo support at $1.3583, as well as $1.3570 support, are seen lower on the curve as a possible target for bearish players taking positions south of $1.3657.



Note $1.3570 shares chart space with a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

H1 timeframe:

Ahead of both the Fed meeting today, and the BoE meeting tomorrow, sterling shed 0.3 percent against the US dollar on Tuesday, pulling the currency pair to within touching distance of $1.36 and Quasimodo support from $1.3602.



It’s important to note the relative strength index (RSI) shows downside momentum slowing, chalking up bullish divergence. Upstream, we really do not see anything of note until reaching the $1.37 neighbourhood.

Observed Technical Levels:

The combination of daily support from $1.3602, as well as H1 Quasimodo support at $1.3602 and the $1.36 figure, together with H4 Quasimodo support at $1.3583, forms a noteworthy floor to be mindful of.



The concerning aspect, nonetheless, is the weekly timeframe exhibiting a bearish picture.