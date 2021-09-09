Brief Economic Review:
- The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, though did state that over the coming quarter it would ‘moderately’ cut back on PEPP purchases. The question is what is moderate?
- Weekly initial unemployment claims out of the US slipped to 310,000 versus economist forecasts of around 335,000.
EUR/USD:
(Unchanged from previous analysis) Technical observations out of the monthly chart reveals large-scale support at $1.1816-1.1299 welcomed buyers in recent trade, with prime support resting at $1.1473-1.1583 which happens to share chart space with a 100% Fib projection at $1.1613. This, alongside a clear uptrend since early 2020, echoes a technically bullish picture, placing the retracement slide on the daily timeframe from late July tops at $1.1909ish in question. North of $1.1909, buy-stops could fuel moves to prime resistance at $1.2115-1.1990, a place active sellers may reside.
Meanwhile, H4 demand at $1.1783-1.1810 remains active, yet appears brittle. Prime support inhabits $1.1764-1.1776, with sell-stops beneath the aforementioned demand potentially helping to fuel willing $1.1764-1.1776 bids.
The H1 chart has the currency pair within reach of a Fibonacci cluster around $1.1844—a base with enough energy to possibly draw short-term bearish interest. The chart also centres focus on $1.18. Although $1.18 joins hands with a 61.8% Fib retracement and a 1.618% Fib projection at $1.1797, Quasimodo resistance-turned support at $1.1775 (unites with prime H4 support at $1.1764-1.1776) is positioned to welcome any $1.18 whipsaw.
AUD/USD:
(Unchanged from previous analysis) According to the weekly timeframe, August dipped a toe in prime support at $0.6968-0.7242—an area inspiring a two-week bullish phase. Chart studies point to $0.7849-0.7599 as a potential upside objective. In terms of trend, the unit has been higher since the beginning of 2020. Interestingly, the daily timeframe shows a prime support/target made an entrance at $0.7286-0.7355 this week, following a dip from prime resistance at $0.7506-0.7474.
The H4 continues to languish south of the decision point from $0.7395-0.7410. Stacked demand is close by between $0.7282 and $0.7343, and prime support rests at $0.7236-0.7266. H1 carved out a fresh short-term peak Thursday, touching $0.7395. While current price encourages a bullish setting, the possibility of a whipsaw lower through demand at $0.7331-0.7350 to prime support at $0.7310-0.7322 (joined by a decision point at $0.7307-0.7324) is an alternative bullish scenario worth noting.
A $0.7331-0.7350 whipsaw to $0.7310-0.7322 dovetails not only with daily prime support at $0.7286-0.7355, but also direction out of monthly prime support at $0.6968-0.7242.
USD/JPY:
Since mid-July, ¥108.40-109.41 demand has been in focus on the weekly timeframe. Though the lacklustre bullish vibe from the area is clearly visible on the daily scale by way of a range between prime resistance at ¥110.86-110.27 and support coming in at ¥108.96-109.34. Until a decisive break outside either of these areas materialises, we’re dealing with a rangebound market on the daily timeframe.
¥110.82-110.39 supply on the H4 chart has proven stubborn. Quasimodo support at ¥109.48 calls for attention, should sellers remain in the driver’s seat. With this on board, sellers welcoming the H1 decision point at ¥109.84-109.76 and targeting support from ¥109.59 could be in the offing. Note that below the latter, H4 Quasimodo support is seen at ¥109.48.
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1830 after a disappointing ECB, falling US yields
The dollar faced another round of strong selling after a poor US 30-y auction. EUR/USD trades around 1.1830, following a disappointing ECB monetary policy announcement, as European policymakers held back on tapering.
GBP/USD extends gains to 1.3860
The pound is te strongest dollar’s rival this Thursday. GBP/USD extended its advance to 1.3862, its highest for this week. Speculative interest puts aside Brexit jitters, with the dollar in the eye of the storm.
Gold boosted by plummeting yields
The European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, refused to discuss tapering. XAU/USD neutral-to-bearish long term stance persists as long as below 1,825.10.
Cardano looks ready to bounce back to $3
The global market rout made Cardano enter a short-term correction. Already half of the occurred losses have been recovered. Expect some consolidation before a breakout to the upside.
How the ECB can taper without raising rates: Deny, deny, deny
ECB will slow some bond purchases in the fourth quarter. President Christine Lagarde insists it is not a taper. Main refinance and deposit rates unchanged as expected.