Luca is a seasoned Forex trader with a wealth of experience in the financial markets. Luca has a deep understanding of the economic data that drives the currency markets, and he uses this knowledge to inform his trading decisions. With a background in hedge fund management, Luca brings a unique perspective to the Forex markets, as he is well-versed in the tools and techniques used by professional traders and fund managers.
Luca's specialty is fundamental analysis, where he focuses on key economic indicators such as Consumer Price Index (CPI), Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), and Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) reports to gain a comprehensive understanding of the market. In addition to his expertise in fundamental analysis, Luca also has a strong understanding of technical analysis and uses a combination of both approaches to inform his trading decisions.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from session highs near 1.0750 on soft German inflation data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and erased a portion of its daily gains after having advanced toward 1.0750 in the early European morning. The data from Germany showed that the annual HICP inflation declined to 9.2% in January from 9.6% in December, weighing on the Euro.
GBP/USD battles 1.2100 amid upbeat mood, softer US Dollar Premium
GBP/USD is battling the 1.2100 mark, holding moderate gains in early Europe. The market mood remains upbeat and weighs on the US Dollar, despite hawkish Fed expectations. Renewed optimism about the UK economy also underpins the pair.
Gold prints four-day winning streak below $1,900 on Fed, China catalysts
Gold price grinds higher at around $1,880 amid a sluggish session. Market’s reassessment of hawkish Fed talks, China-inspired risk-on mood favor XAU/USD bulls. A light calendar could challenge the Gold price inside a short-term trading range.
Here’s what Cardano’s biggest sell signal in seven months means for ADA holders
Cardano price has shown a steady uptrend since December 30, 2022. However, in the last six days, ADA has been facing consolidation since it approached a major resistance level. Rejection at this level could trigger a steep correction for ADA.
Corporate America is panicking
As expected, the reality of what the Federal Reserve Chairman has been consistently been saying, began to sink in. It was a fantastic re-run of the FOMC decision when Powell spoke two days ago. The market only wanted to see the comments on dis-inflation, without context, and disregard all other remarks.