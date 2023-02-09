Share:

Luca is a seasoned Forex trader with a wealth of experience in the financial markets. Luca has a deep understanding of the economic data that drives the currency markets, and he uses this knowledge to inform his trading decisions. With a background in hedge fund management, Luca brings a unique perspective to the Forex markets, as he is well-versed in the tools and techniques used by professional traders and fund managers.

Luca's specialty is fundamental analysis, where he focuses on key economic indicators such as Consumer Price Index (CPI), Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), and Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) reports to gain a comprehensive understanding of the market. In addition to his expertise in fundamental analysis, Luca also has a strong understanding of technical analysis and uses a combination of both approaches to inform his trading decisions.