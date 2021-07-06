Recommendation for palladium: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 2841.
Stop Loss: Below 2549.99.
RSI: Neutral.
MACD: Buy.
Donchian Channel: Buy.
MA(200): Buy.
Fractals: Sell.
Parabolic SAR: Buy.
Chart analysis
The XPDUSD technical analysis of the price chart on the daily timeframe shows XPDUSD, Daily has breached the resistance line above the 200-day moving average MA(200), which is rising. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper boundary of the Donchian channel at 2841. This level can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below the lower Donchian boundary at 2549.99. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level (2549.99) without reaching the order (2841), we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
XPDUSD is rebounding on the recovery of global car sales. Will the XPDUSD continue rising? Palladium is the main ingredient in catalytic converters together with platinum and rhodium to reduce pollutant discharge of car exhausts. Car sales have been rising buoyed by excess household savings and pent-up demand from the pandemic. US new-vehicle sales in the first half of the year are expected to reach about 8.3 million units, according to an estimate from J.D. Power, a 32% increase over the same period in 2020 and up nearly 1% from the first half of 2019. General Motors reported a nearly 40% increase in vehicle sales for the second quarter compared with the same period a year ago. Volkswagen reported its best first-half US sales in nearly a half-century while managing tight supplies. Higher car sales are bullish for XPDUSD.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off the highs amid dollar bounce, mixed German data
EUR/USD has retreated to around 1.1850 as the US dollar bounces from the lows and after the German ZEW figures came out mixed. Worries about the Delta covid variant persist ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD cools amid Brexit concerns, greenback comeback
GBP/USD has slipped from near 1.39 as the EU threatens legal action related to Brexit disagreements and despite upbeat UK Construction PMI. The US dollar is recovering from the lows as Americans return from their long weekend.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh three-week tops, around $1,810 area
Gold continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and shot to near three-week tops, around the $1,809 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin consolidates as altcoins charge ahead
Bitcoin price takes another jab at the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $35,618 in an attempt to tag the range high at $42,451. Ethereum price bounces off the lower end of a rising wedge pattern while the risk of downside looms.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.