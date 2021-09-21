WTI oil futures are pushing past the 71.00 handle after bouncing off the 100-period simple moving average (SMA) at 69.76, following the pair’s recent pullback from the 72.86 peak. The bullish 50- and 100-period SMAs are endorsing a continuation of the uptrend, while the short-term oscillators are validating an increase in positive impetus.

The MACD is slightly beneath its red trigger and zero lines but is starting to turn back up, while the soaring RSI is extending its climb into bullish territory. Furthermore, the positive bearing of the stochastic oscillator is signalling additional upside price action in the pair.

Nudging clearly over the 71.00 hurdle, buyers may meet initial upside limitations from the nearby mid-Bollinger band at 71.48. Successfully overstepping it may thrust the price to test the tough resistance region of 72.45-73.00, an area reinforced by the upper Bollinger band. Should buyers manage to conquer this critical border too, they may then target the resistance zone, moulded between the mid-July high of 74.86 and the rally peak of 74.22 from July 30.

If sellers manage to retake the reins and drive the pair lower, sudden downside price prevention could arise from the 50-period SMA at 70.59 ahead of a support band formed between the lower Bollinger band at 70.00 and the 100-period SMA at 69.76. Should selling interest persist, and the 200-period SMA at 68.35 lack the power to dismiss a deeper decline from developing, the hardened support base of 66.92-67.35 could then receive growing downward forces.

Summarizing, WTI oil futures are looking upbeat above the SMAs and the 69.76 low. Yet, for a negative bearing to intensify, the price would need to break below the 66.92-67.35 foundation.