USDJPY is finding its feet at the red Tenkan-sen line at 110.41 after fading from its latest clocked 15-month high of 111.11. The two-month positive structure’s bullish defences are becoming clearer now with the pair shaping higher lows and highs above the rising simple moving averages (SMAs).
The Ichimoku lines are indicating that bullish momentum is taking a breather, while the short-term oscillators are transmitting mixed signals in relation to the price’s directional preference. The MACD is above zero and has marginally retracted beneath its red trigger line, while the RSI is looking for traction in the positive region, off a supportive trend line. At this point in time the negatively charged stochastic oscillator is endorsing an extension of the price’s recoil from the 111.11 level.
To the downside, dipping below the red Tenkan-sen line at 110.41, sellers may encounter a region of support between the blue Kijun-sen line at 109.90 until the 50-day SMA at 109.47, an area that also encompasses the 109.71 low. Additional dwindling in price could then guide the pair to meet downside friction from the Ichimoku cloud and the 109.20 overlapping barrier. Should the negative trajectory gain pace, the 100-day SMA at 108.88 could quickly come into focus before sellers challenge the support section of 108.33-108.60, formed between the troughs in May.
If buyers mould strong traction off the red Tenkan-sen line at 110.41, right at their doorstep is the tough resistance zone of 110.74 until 111.11. Conquering this vital border, which encapsulates the 1-year high of 110.96, could then prompt buyers to target the 111.71 rally peak from the end of March 2020. Should buyers knock this high out of the park too, the next upside limitations could emanate from a boundary formed between the rally peaks of February 2020 and April 2019 of 112.22 and 112.40 respectively.
Summarizing, USDJPY is holding a sturdy two-month ascent from the 107.47 trough and a step above 111.11 would reinforce it. However, a dip below 109.71 could delay the bullish outlook.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of EZ inflation data, ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally higher ahead of the release of eurozone inflation figures. US ADP jobs figures are awaited and end-of-quarter flows are in play.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is pressured under 1.3850 after the first-quarter UK GDP was revised down to -1.6%. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan.
XAU/USD’s path of least resistance is down, focus on US jobs
Gold price keeps the bearish streak intact amid the US dollar’s strength. DXY buoyed by Fed’s hawkish expectations, Delta strain ahead of US jobs. Bear pennant breakdown confirmed on the 1D chart, more losses in the offing.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator
ADP's private-sector jobs report is set to show fewer gains in June. The firm has a mixed record as a leading indicator of the official labor figures. Markets are set to trade in a straightforward manner at first, then potentially reversing.