USDJPY is currently trading around its red Tenkan-sen line around 122.00 after retracing below the 122.57 level, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up leg from the 114.40 low until the recorded 125.10 rally peak. The rising simple moving averages (SMAs) continue to endorse the prevailing ascent despite the fresh correction in the pair.
For now, the Ichimoku lines indicate that bullish forces have yet to fully abate, while the short-term oscillators suggest that positive momentum is subsiding. The MACD, which is very far in the bullish region, is waning towards its red trigger line, while the RSI has turned bearish with its fresh drop below the 70 overbought level. Moreover, the negatively charged stochastic oscillator is promoting additional downward moves in the pair.
If the bearish price correction endures, initial friction to the downside could occur at the 38.2% Fibo of 121.00 ahead of an area of support between the 50.0% Fibo of 119.75 and the six-year inside swing high of 119.40. A more profound pullback may then challenge the 118.17-118.66 support border formed by the December 2016 and January 2017 peaks. Sinking past this critical obstacle, the 117.53 barrier from January 2017 could then come under attack.
Otherwise, if buyers re-emerge and push higher from the vicinity of the red Tenkan-sen line, prompt resistance could arise from the 23.6% Fibo of 122.57. Gaining additional legs above this border, the bulls may then eye the 125.10-125.98 resistance section, shaped by the June, October and December 2002 peaks. Nonetheless, once renewing the bullish impetus of the broader uptrend, the bulls would also need to overrun the neighbouring 126.38-126.83 resistance band to open the way for a test of the 129.00 handle, overlapping the next resistance high.
Summarizing, USDJPY’s upside risks prevail despite the softening to a degree of the pair’s bullish bearing. A deeper bearish correction below the 118.17-118.66 support border could spark worries about growing negative tendencies.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather above 0.7500
The AUD/USD pair hovers near a five-month high struck on Monday, underpinned by a weaker greenback despite the deterioration in markets mood. AUD/USD consolidates in a tight range above 0.7500, waiting for a fresh catalyst to take the YTD highs.
EUR/USD holds onto daily gains around 1.1150
EUR/USD rose sharply on Wednesday amid broad US dollar weakness and reached a fresh 4-week high during the New York session at 1.1170. The pair holds onto decent gains around 1.1150 into Thursday’s Asian session as investors continue to focus on Russia – Ukraine negotiations.
XAUUSD grinds higher as the mood sours
Gold is up on Wednesday, trading at around $1,934. The markets’ optimism eased as Russia is not willing to discuss Crimea’s status, while the de-escalation allegedly vowed in Tuesday’s talks has not taken place. The Kremlin said that they do not see material ground for a breakthrough in negotiations.
Why the $3,500 resistance level is the biggest challenge for Ethereum
Ethereum price action looks poised to take a breather before continuing its spectacular run. After two consecutive days of late-session selling pressure, buyers appear apprehensive for the first time in over three weeks.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday