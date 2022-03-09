USDJPY is creeping higher toward the 116.00 handles and the five-year high of 116.34 after recently bouncing off the Ichimoku cloud. The bullish simple moving averages (SMAs) are defending the broader positive structure.
Currently, the Ichimoku lines are not exhibiting a convincing directional force, while the short-term oscillators suggest positive momentum is strengthening. The MACD, in the positive region, has pushed back above its red trigger line, while the RSI is improving in bullish territory after vibrating around the 50 threshold. The stochastic oscillator has turned positive after the %K line rocketed higher, promoting upside price action.
In the positive scenario, initial hindrance to the resuscitation of the uptrend could come from the 116.00-116.34 resistance band, the latter being the five-year high. Overstepping this barrier that has been curbing advances for more than two months, the pair could target the 116.87 and the 117.53 highs from the first half of January 2017. If the bulls maintain command, the price may then pursue the 118.17-118.66 resistance section that was molded by the rally peak in mid-December 2016 and the early January 2017 high.
Alternatively, if positive powers fade around the 116.00 level, the Ichimoku lines at 115.24 could delay the test of a tough support zone from the 50-day SMA at 115.00 until the cloud’s floor at 114.43. If the price slides even lower, the 114.15 barriers and a potential supportive trend line pulled from the 102.58 bottom may try to impede a deeper retracement from evolving. However, if selling pressures remain dominant, the 113.13-113.48 boundary could come under attack.
Summarizing, USDJPY is exhibiting a neutral-to-bullish bearing above the SMAs and the 114.15 low. A break above the 5-year high would revive the broader uptrend. Yet, the price would need to sink below the support border of 112.00-112.53 to spark worries about the bigger positive structure.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1000 as risk-on mood takes over
EUR/USD is extending gains past 1.1000, recovering further from 22-month lows. The US dollar corrects sharply amid a relief rally seen across the global stocks. Attention turns towards Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey, the critical ECB decision and the US inflation report.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains near 1.3150
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high above 1.3180 earlier in the day before going into a consolidation phase near mid-1.3100s. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as risk flows dominate the financial markets.
Gold extends slide toward $2,010 on improving mood
After posting impressive gains on Tuesday, gold turned south on Wednesday and fell toward $2,010 amid the positive shift witnessed in market sentiment. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% on the day, further weighing on the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu price enters bullish journey to $0.0000283
Shiba Inu price set up three swing lows around a vital support level, giving rise to a triple bottom setup. This pattern forecasts a trend reversal and indicates that SHIB is due for a bullish outlook.
Why Optimism about the war seems premature, dollar, gold to make a comeback Premium
All markets are saying, is give peace a chance – paraphrasing John Lennon's song, that is what is going on, with stocks and risk currencies rising while safe-haven assets are tumbling down.