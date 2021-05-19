USDJPY is gaining some traction off the mid-Bollinger band at 108.87, near a supportive trend line drawn from the 102.58 low. The fresh deflection in the price of the upper Bollinger band may have recently curbed additional developments past the 110.00 border; however, sellers seem to currently lack the necessary backing to shift sentiment to the downside.
Although the short-term oscillators are slightly favoring price advances, they are presently transmitting conflicting signals in directional momentum. The MACD is holding a tad above zero and its red trigger line, while the upward-pointing RSI appears set to improve its bounce off the 50 levels. The negatively charged stochastic oscillator is reflecting price’s pullback and has yet to indicate a rise in positive impetus for the pair.
If the pair successfully forms a strong foothold off the mid-Bollinger band at 108.87 and oversteps the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 109.12, tough upside constraints may originate from the 109.69-109.95 section, which also contains the upper Bollinger band. Navigating beyond the 110.00 handles could then propel the price towards a durable area of resistance between the 110.74 barriers and the 1-year high of 110.96. Triumphing over this too could encourage buyers to challenge the 111.71 peaks, reached in March 2020.
Otherwise, if the price does not adhere to the ascending trend line around 108.70, early support could arise from the 108.33 neighboring low. Diving from here, the lower Bollinger band around 107.89 and the 107.47 borders beneath may attempt to dismiss a deeper decline from evolving. Should sellers then continue to lead the pair below the vital trough of 107.47, downside limitations could concur around the 100-day SMA at 107.17 and the adjoining 106.94-107.04 support boundary.
To summarizing, USDJPY is maintaining a bullish tone above the diagonal support. Moreover, bearish tendencies would need to break below the 107.47 troughs to significantly gain an upper hand.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-month tops near 1.2250 ahead of a busy docket
EUR/USD is flirting with three-month highs near 1.2250 amid a tepid risk sentiment. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985. US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check. Focus shifts to Eurozone CPI, FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD battles 1.4200 amid upbeat UK CPI, ahead of FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. FOMC minutes next in focus.
Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support
Bitcoin price slips below $40,000 as it dropped roughly 40% from its all-time high at $64,895. This nosedive has pushed BTC below the 200-day SMA at $39,818, which is a bearish sign from a macro perspective.
XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month tops, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold’s price tends to rise when the real yields of US government bonds fall and vice versa. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, the real yields of long-dated Treasuries are set to rise, subsequently, XAU/USD should retreat during the remainder of this year.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.