USDCHF has bounced toward the mid-Bollinger band after testing the 50-period simple moving average (SMA) currently around the 0.9700 mark. The soaring simple moving averages (SMAs) are defending the more than one-month uptrend in the pair despite the retreat in the pair that came short of the 0.9696 level, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up leg from 0.9194 until 0.9852.
The short-term oscillators are indicating conflicting messages in directional momentum. The MACD, in the positive region, has detached from its red trigger line and is heading towards the zero line, while the stochastic oscillator continues to promote upside impetus in the pair. Meanwhile, the RSI, in bullish territory, is directing lower and is about to flirt with the 50 threshold.
As things stand, for negative pressures to gain an advantage, an increase in selling interest from the mid-Bollinger band would need to overwhelm the 0.9696-0.9720 critical support section, the former being the 23.6% Fibo and the latter the recent troughs. A successful break of this fortified base, which includes the lower Bollinger band and the ascending 50-period SMA, could intensify downside forces with the bears promptly testing the April 29 low of 0.9669. Should a deeper correction unfold, the sellers may then aim for the 38.2% Fibo of 0.9600 before challenging the support region linking the 100-period SMA at 0.9580 and the 0.9546 trough.
However, if the pair lifts back above the mid-Bollinger band at 0.9769, the bulls could then eye the upper Bollinger band and adjoining 0.9835-0.9852 resistance band that stretches back more than two-years. Rekindling the uptrend, buyers may attempt to reel in the 0.9887 and the 0.9900 resistance barriers, recorded back in March 2020. If buying interest persists, the pair could then seek out the December 2019 high of 0.9926.
Summarizing, USDCHF is sustaining a bullish bias above the 0.9696-0.9720 support foundation, the SMAs and the 0.9669 trough. That said, a retracement past the 0.9600 handle could weigh on the 0.9546-0.9580 support, throwing some doubt about the resilience of the uptrend.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to 0.7100 after reversing Fed-led rally on inflation woes, RBA MPS, NFP eyed
AUD/USD remains sidelined around pre-Fed levels after the recent two-day zero-sum game. Equities slumped, yields rallied and the US dollar regained its charm during the risk-off US session. RBA Monetary Policy Statement, US jobs report will be important for immediate directions.
EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly support around 1.0550
EUR/USD remains pressured after taking a U-turn from one-week high. The pair stays depressed at around 1.0540 during Friday’s initial Asian session, after the bear’s return to the table the previous day. Bears aim for the latest multi-month low unless crossing 100-SMA.
Gold extends pullback from the key EMAs toward $1,850, US NFP eyed
Gold remains on the back foot at around $1,873, down 0.20% intraday as traders react to the latest bout risk-off mood during full markets on Friday. The metal’s declines could also be linked to the anxiety ahead of the crucial US employment report for April.
Polkadot price is in a no-trade zone until this happens
Polkadot has questionable price action that needs further narrative before forecasting anything more than a 12% rally for the bulls. Traders should consider looking for more profitable opportunities. Polkadot price is portraying itself as an unfavorable digital asset lately.
We’re back to policy rhetoric and watching inflation – Oh, yes, and Fed-bashing
The major-currency central banks are done for the moment and we’re back to policy rhetoric and watching inflation. Oh, yes, and Fed-bashing. The CME Fed funds tool yesterday, before the Fed decision, had shown a 95% chance of a 75 bp hike.