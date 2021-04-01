Recommendation for USD/CHF: Buy

Buy Stop: Above 0.9472

Stop Loss: Below 0.9218

MACD: Buy Donchian

Channel: Buy

MA(200): Buy

Fractals: Buy

Parabolic SAR: Buy

On Balance Volume: Buy

Chart Analysis

The USDCHF technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows USDCHF: H1 is rising above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is declining. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 0.9472. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 0.9218. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Fundamental Analysis

Swiss retail trade fell further in February. Will the USDCHF rebound continue? Swiss retail trade fell further in February: Federal Statistical Office reported Swiss retail sales fell 6.3% over year in February after 0.7% decline in January, when a 1.9% increase was forecast. This is bullish for USDCHF.

