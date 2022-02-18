USDCAD is trading just beneath the horizontal 50-day simple moving average (SMA) around 1.2706 as a three-week consolidation period seems to have the pair chained between the 1.2635 and 1.2796 boundaries. The overall neutral trajectories of the SMAs suggest that the price trend has dissolved, hinting that the pair may continue to drift for a while longer.
The short-term oscillators are conveying conflicting messages in directional momentum. The MACD, slightly north of the zero threshold, is trailing marginally underneath its firming red signal line, while the RSI is flirting with the 50 level. That said, the negatively charged stochastic oscillator is promoting additional negative price moves on the lower side of the range.
In the negative scenario, preliminary downside constraints could occur at the 1.2635-1.2662 nearby base. If this floor of the sideways pattern gives way, prompt tough support may then come from the converged lower Bollinger band and 100-day SMA at 1.2616, before sellers target the region between the 1.2559 trough and the 200-day SMA at 1.2540. A further break of this key support band, which is overlapped by the tentative uptrend line pulled from the 6-year low of 1.2006, could be a tough blow towards the more than six-month gradual climb in the pair. Yet, the bears would need to slide beneath the January 19 trough of 1.2450 to spark worries about growing negative tendencies in the pair.
On the other hand, if buyers re-emerge and overstep the mid-Bollinger band at 1.2706 - coupled with the flattening 50-day SMA - the yesterday’s high of 1.2734 could delay the test of the 1.2775-1.2796 ceiling of the range. That said, to strengthen upside momentum, the bulls would need to surpass this resistance section, which extends slightly higher up until the January 6 high of 1.2813. From here, overstepping the neighbouring 1.2847 barrier too could then propel the price higher towards the 1.2927-1.2986 resistance barricade, which has capped advances in the broader picture since early November 2020.
Summarizing, USDCAD is exhibiting a neutral-to-bullish tone above the 1.2635-1.2662 base, the longer-term 100- and 200-day SMAs, and the ascending trend line. That said, a break either below 1.2635-1.2662 or above 1.2813 could reveal the next clear price direction.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stays near 1.3600
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range around 1.3600 on Friday as investors asses the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The upbeat data from the UK seems to have failed to provide a boost to the British pound.
Gold closes in on $1,900 amid souring market mood
Gold reversed its direction and rose toward $1,900 in the second half of the day with risk flows cooling off on reports claiming additional Russian troops were moving to the Ukrainian border. The 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1.5%, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86.
US Permission Granted: Retail Sales and Nonfarm Payrolls give the Fed options Premium
Consumer sentiment last month was the worst in almost a decade but depression did not keep anyone home. Consumer spending saw the largest gain in ten months.