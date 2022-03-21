The US 500 stock index (Cash) is struggling to overcome the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), coupled with the Ichimoku cloud in the 4,500 price vicinity after finding significant positive traction within the 4,106-4,155 support section. The falling 50- and 100-day SMAs are sponsoring the bearish bias from the beginning of the year.

Currently, the Ichimoku lines are not indicating any clear driving forces in the index, while the short-term oscillators are transmitting mixed signals in directional momentum. The MACD is aiming to overstep the zero threshold, while the RSI, in the positive region, is showing slight weakness in positive price energy. In the overbought territory, the stochastic %K line is also hinting of some fading in positive impetus. However, the %K line has yet to confirm that positive pressures have fully abated.

If advances remain capped by the 200-day SMA and the cloud, preliminary support could arise between the 50-day SMA at 4,419 and the 4,387 barrier, before the bears test the 4,338 inside swing high. Moving lower, the Ichimoku lines around the 4,300 hurdle may then try to deter sellers from diving to challenge the 4,106-4,155 support base that extends back to June 2021.

In the positive scenario, buyers will need to overpower the immediate key resistance barrier relating to the cloud from 4,479-4,518, for the rally, which launched from the 4,137 level, to boost optimism in the index. Successfully overstepping the cloud, the nearby 100-day SMA at 4,550 may weigh on advances as it also is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down leg from the all-time high of 4,818 until the nine-month low of 4,106. However, should buyers overrun the 4,595-4,636 resistance border overhead too, the bulls could be encouraged to target the 4,680 high before aiming for the 4,754 barrier.

Summarizing, the US 500 index’s bullish tone is being curbed by the longer-term 200-day SMA and the cloud around the 4,479-4,518 region. Conquering these obstacles may inject confidence in the index, while fading in the price could give credence to lingering negative pressures in the index.