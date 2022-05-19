The US 30 stock index (Cash) has been driven back down to the vicinity of its recently recorded 14-month low of 31,224 by the restricting Ichimoku cloud and the descending 100-period simple moving average (SMA). That said the falling SMAs are endorsing the approximately one-month downward bearing from the 35,496 high, which pierced marginally below the 31,321 low reached back in March 2021, where the price had found its latest footing prior to current selling pressures.
The Ichimoku lines are indicating that negative forces are close to regaining full command, while the short-term oscillators are hinting of the pause in the selloff in the index. The now downward pointing RSI has snagged around the 30 oversold level, while the negative charge of the stochastic oscillator is being tested. Meanwhile, the MACD is promoting additional declines in the price as it is diving deeper in the indicator’s bearish territory.
If the price closes definitively beneath the immediate support barriers of 31,321 and 31,224, this will validate that the index is likely to surrender extra ground, verifying the recent weakness from yesterday. The next support region to challenge sellers’ dominance could exist around the 30,518-30,760 area formed by lows early on in February and March 2021. Remaining heavy, the bears may then aim for the 30,009 barrier.
Otherwise, if buyers re-emerge and drive the price north of the 14-month low’s vicinity, initial resistance could stem from the 31,857 inside swing low coinciding with the Ichimoku cloud’s lower surface, and the Ichimoku lines overhead at 31,960. If buying interest endures, the falling 50-period SMA at 32,130 and the 32,305 obstacle could impede buyers from challenging the fortified 32,680-32,816 resistance band.
Summarizing, the US 30 index’s bearish bias looks to be rekindling. A close in the current 4-hour red candle beneath the 31,321 and the 31,224 support borders may suggest further dampening in the index’s outlook. That said, for optimism to return in the index, a pickup in sentiment would need to drive the price over the 32,680-32,816 resistance and beyond the 33,050 barrier.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles key hurdle to 0.7100 at fortnight high, focus on PBOC
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around mid-0.7000s, after refreshing a two-week high the previous day. That said, the Aussie pair pares the biggest daily gains in a week inside a 30-pip trading range, holding lower grounds near 0.7250.
EUR/USD surges towards 1.0580 as bulls ignore a risk-off mood, post-ECB minutes
The shared currency is rallying on Thursday due to a weaker US dollar, despite a risk-aversion environment that usually benefits the greenback, but not this time, as the EUR/USD rose more than 1%.
Gold oscillates around $1,840 as DXY tumbles, risk-off impulse favors
Gold price (XAU/USD) is consolidating below $1,850.00 in a minor range of $1,840.02-1,844.08 in the early Asian session. The precious metal has delivered a perpendicular upside move on Thursday from a low near $1,800.00.
Cardano is still on pace to retest $0.40, but bears shouldn't get too excited
Cardano is on professional traders' urgent watchlist as the digital asset could enter a mid-term bottom in the $0.45 zone before rallying upwards towards $0.60. ADA, like several cryptos, has been in a steep bear rally, which demands the need for balance and proportion.
Warning signs in China's economic outlook as COVID-19 spreads
New variables both within and outside of China in 2022 have placed the country's economy under new pressure. In the first quarter, its economic growth rate was only 4.8%, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the annual economic growth target of 5.5%.