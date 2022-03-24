The US 30 stock index (Cash) has retreated to the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) around 34,333 after the converged longer-term 100- and 200-day SMAs, in conjunction with the Ichimoku cloud, curbed the pace of the two-week rally from the 32,337 level. The descending 50-day SMA and the nearing of a bearish crossover of the 200-day SMA by the 100-day one, are signals that bearish pressures have yet to fully dry up.

The Ichimoku lines suggest negative forces are dormant, while the short-term oscillators are reflecting mixed signals in directional momentum. The MACD, has diverged from its red trigger line and is strengthening in the positive region, while the upward pointing RSI, has started improving above the 50 level. However, the stochastic oscillator has adopted a bearish charge and is promoting negative price action in the index.

To the downside, the legitimacy of an immediate support zone between the 50-day SMA at 34,333 and the 34,092 barrier is in question. If the price slips by this region, the next support could evolve in the vicinity of the Ichimoku lines, which surround the 33,700 inside swing high. Should downward pressures overpower again, traders’ attention may turn to the 32,680 low and the 32,000-32,337 support border that extends back to February 2021.

Alternatively, if buyers build positive traction off the 50-day SMA, a significant resistance section from the 34,878 mark until the approaching 100-day SMA at 35,087 could dampen bullish attempts again. However, if this critical barricade that includes the 200-day SMA and the Ichimoku cloud fails to dismiss upside momentum, the bulls may then propel the price north towards the February high of 35,861. Overcoming this too, the door opens for a test of the 36,511 barrier.

Summarizing, the US 30 index’s recent rally is lacking necessary impetus to overrun the longer-term 100- and 200-day SMAs and the Ichimoku cloud. If the price remains beneath the 35,087 level, credibility for downside risks may amplify especially with a price dive past the 33,700 region.