NZDUSD is echoing a dominating bearish tone as the vital resistance section of 0.6992-0.7010 (previous support-now-resistance) is curbing efforts of a greater positive pullback off 0.6942, which reflects a four-month low. The pair is now consolidating in the vicinity of the red Tenkan-sen line, while the falling simple moving averages (SMAs) are feeding the negative picture.
The flattening blue Kijun-sen line is reflecting the pause in the downwards price move, while the short-term oscillators are conveying mixed signals in directional momentum. The MACD and the stochastic oscillator are both endorsing bullish sentiment. The former is far below its zero level, although it is rising above its red trigger line, while the latter’s climbing %K line has pierced into overbought territory. On the contrary, the RSI, which is struggling to progress in the bearish zone, is indicating waning momentum.
Should the directly overhead resistance of 0.6992-0.7010 continue to cap gains, initial downside friction could come from the red Tenkan-sen line at 0.6962 ahead of the nearby low of 0.6942. If the pair resumes the decline, sellers may encounter downside constrictions from the region of 0.6875-0.6896. In the event the price sinks even further, subsequent tough support could emerge from the boundary of 0.6794-0.6809.
Alternatively, if buyers overtake the heavy border of 0.6992-0.7010, initial resistance may occur at the 0.7029 barrier before the bulls hit the blue Kijun-sen line at 0.7061. Next, the buffer zone of 0.7082-0.7105 could prove to be a difficult obstacle to overcome. However, if buyers conquer the Ichimoku cloud and the 100-period SMA, encapsulated in the resistance band of 0.7130-0.7149, this could be a tipping point for the bulls to regain control.
Concluding, NZDUSD is looking increasingly bearish. Yet, a break above the restrictive trend line and the 0.7180 high would be required to reinstil belief in a positive outcome.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on better market mood, upbeat data
EUR/USD has been edging higher, rising toward 1.18. The safe-haven dollar is taking a breather from gains. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports, the blockage of the Suez Canal, and rising US cases persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates with 96.6 points.
GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.3750, rising amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Cardano prepares for 21% upswing
Cardano has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, eyeing gains to $1.35. The RSI validates ADA’s uptrend after bouncing off the oversold region. Recovery is likely to be a painstaking exercise, according to the resistance seen in the IOMAP.
XAU/USD remains trapped between key averages, awaits US data
Gold attempts a bounce, as the US dollar pulls back from multi-month tops. XAU/USD wavers between 21 and 100-SMAs on the 4H chart. All eyes on the US data for a range breakout in gold.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.