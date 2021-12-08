NZDUSD buyers have emerged around the 0.6734 level, which is the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the up leg from 0.6510 until the 0.7464 peak. That said, it appears that they are incapable of terminating the one-month decline from the 0.7217 high. The dipping simple moving averages (SMAs) are starting to confirm a growing downward trend in the pair.
The short-term oscillators are reflecting a slight increase in bullish momentum, but given the current overwhelming downward pressures, it looks unlikely that this may endure. The MACD, far beneath the zero mark, is attempting to climb above its red trigger line, while the RSI is finding difficulty improving in bearish territory. The bullish stochastic oscillator is hinting that upside forces have yet to fully evaporate.
If the 0.6803 level denies upward development in the pair, sellers could face an initial support band between the 76.4% Fibo of 0.6734 and the 0.6718 barrier. Should the descent in the pair resume, the lower Bollinger band at 0.6688 could delay the test of a limiting section among the 0.6613 and 0.6587 lows from the beginning of November 2020. If this gives way too, the broader uptrend could be at risk as the bears confront the 0.6552 obstacles and the support base of 0.6487-0.6520.
Otherwise, if the price surges over the 0.6803 level, resistance may originate from the 0.6857 inside swing low until the 61.8% Fibo of 0.6875. Overshooting this barrier, the approaching mid-Bollinger band and nearby 0.6910 obstacles could try to impede advances from challenging the resistance zone moulded between the 50.0% Fibo of 0.6987 and the 100-day SMA at 0.7006. From here, buyers would need to surpass the tough 0.7055-0.7079 resistance border and the upper Bollinger band at 0.7100 to reinstate confidence in the pair.
In conclusion, NZDUSD is sustaining a sturdy negative bearing below 0.6803 and the 0.6857-0.6875 barrier, which may endure for a little while longer.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold: Greenback slides and offsets rising US yields
Gold is flat and sideways in consolidating markets awaiting a catalyst. Gold is consolidating in the $1,779 and $1,793 range with markets trying to assess the outlook with regards to inflation, central banks and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 variant.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?