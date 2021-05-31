Gold seems to be taking a breather slightly north of the 1,900 hurdle, despite having formed fresh footing off the red Tenkan-sen line around 1,882. The rising 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and its near completion of a bullish crossover of the 100-day SMA could help resuscitate bullish impetus.
The calming in the Ichimoku lines is indicating a small pause in positive sentiment, while the short-term oscillators, which are suggesting that bullish momentum is resilient, are favouring the upside. The MACD, some distance in the positive region, is standing above its red trigger line, while the RSI is persisting in overbought territory. Moreover, the stochastic oscillator’s recently regained positive charge is promoting improvements in the commodity’s price.
If buying interest intensifies, upside constraints may originate from gold’s recent uptick to a 4½-month high of 1,913, before a transitional zone of resistance emanates around the 1,931 level. Successfully steering past these obstacles could then bring the crucial resistance section of 1,960-1,974 into play. Should buyers navigate past this durable barrier too, they could then propel the price towards the September 2020 high of 1,992.
Otherwise, if the price dips back below the 1,900 mark initial support could come from the red Tenkan-sen line at 1,882, and the nearby low of 1,872. Retreating further, the price may then target the tentative uptrend line - pulled from the 1,678 trough - and the support region between 1,856 and 1,844. Should sellers manage to steer below the 200-day SMA at 1,844 and the neighbouring blue Kijun-sen line at 1,834, they may then aim for the 1,808-1,816 support zone.
Summarizing, gold is enduring a short-term bullish demeanour above the 1,872 low and the SMAs. A dip below 1,900 could throw doubt into additional price improvements.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.22, shrugs off mixed Chinese data, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, clinging to that level after recovering on Friday. Mixed Chinese PMIs and worries of US overheating are put aside as both the UK and the US are on holiday. Preliminary German CPI figures are due out later in the day.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD seems poised to prolong its recent positive momentum
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday and climbed back closer to multi-month tops. The market reaction to stronger than expected US inflation turned out to be short-lived. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the metal.
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend. If DOGE breaks below $0.213, it will invalidate the bullish narrative.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.