GBPUSD recorded a 22-month low of 1.2275 but it seems that the bearish bearing is taking a breather. That said, the descending simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing the downward direction, keeping the mood heavy in the pair.

Currently, the Ichimoku lines are pointing lower, indicating that negative forces have yet to abate, while the short-term oscillators are transmitting mixed messages in directional momentum. The MACD is promoting strengthening negative impetus, meanwhile, the RSI is drifting a tad above the 30 oversold barrier with its recent bounce running out of steam. Yet, the stochastic oscillator has turned bullish and is signalling upside price action in the pair.

In the negative scenario, sellers would need to drive the price past the 1.2324 barrier to retest the 22-month low of 1.2275 and the June 2020 trough of 1.2250. Another push down and the pair could encounter tough support from the 1.2160-1.2203 boundary that stretches back to May 2020. In the end, should negative pressures overwhelm, the bears may then eye the May 2020 trough of 1.2075.

Otherwise, if buyers re-emerge and create traction off the 1.2324 level, prompt congested resistance borders may weigh on developing efforts from buyers. Firstly, the 1.2380-1.2410 obstacle, involving an immediate high and April’s inside swing low, and secondly, the 1.2441-1.2472 barrier, moulded by multiple inside swing lows and encapsulating the Ichimoku lines. Given buyers successfully overstep these deterrents, the next upside friction may emanate from the falling 50-period SMA and Ichimoku cloud’s floor, both around 1.2512. Climbing further, buyers could jump for the 1.2600 handle before confronting the critical 1.2643-1.2700 resistance section, which extends back to July 2020.

In closing, GBPUSD is exhibiting a sturdy bearish picture below the 1.2643-1.2700 resistance boundary. A drop in the pair beyond the 1.2250 June 2020 trough could reinforce existing downward pressures. That said, for optimism to start to pick up, the bulls would need to pilot over the 1.2441-1.2472.