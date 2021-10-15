GBPUSD is retesting yesterday’s resistance barricade of 1.3716-1.3733 that halted additional gains from materialising. The longer-term 100- and 200-period averages are not endorsing a definitive price trend, while the 50-period SMA is supporting the latest climb in the pair.

The Ichimoku lines are indicating that upside momentum is growing, while the short-term oscillators are demonstrating that bullish forces are strengthening. The MACD above the zero mark has started to rise again, while the RSI is gaining in bullish territory. The positive charge in the stochastic oscillator is signifying buyers have overall taken the lead.

If the produced traction off the 1.3666 level successfully surpasses the immediate 1.3716-1.3733 obstacle, prompt upside friction may arise from the 1.3750-1.3775 resistance border. Should this barrier fail to dismiss buying impetus from escalating further, the bulls could then encounter the 1.3812 high before propelling for the 1.3853 barrier.

If the 1.3716-1.3733 barricade denies buyers safe passage, support could commence at the 200-period SMA at 1.3695 ahead of the 1.3650-1.3666 boundary. Retreating beneath this, the pair could face a support zone between the 50-period SMA at 1.3622 and the 100-period SMA at 1.3606, which encompasses the Ichimoku cloud’s upper band. Diving deeper into the cloud, the area of lows of 1.3568-1.3586 could then draw traders’ attention.

Summarizing, GBPUSD’s bullish pressures are mounting and confidence could begin to bolster if the price pilots above the 1.3750-1.3775 border. That said, a pullback below 1.3650 could cause the pair to linger in limbo for a while.