Recommendation for GBP/USD: Sell
Sell Stop: Below 1.3909
Stop Loss: Above 1.3946
RSI: Neutral
MACD: Sell
Donchian Channel: Neutral
MA(200): Buy
Fractals: Sell
Parabolic SAR: Sell
Chart Analysis
The GBPUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 is falling toward the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising still. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3909. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.3946. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental Analysis
UK’s inflation rose less than expected in March. Will the GBPUSD retreat persist? UK’s inflation rose less than expected in March: the Office for National Statistics reported UK consumer price index rose 0.7% over year in March after 0.4% gain in February, when an 0.8% increase was forecast. This is bearish for GBPUSD.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground
EUR/USD is under pressure as the dollar gains ground across the board, amid a damp market mood. The euro fails to benefit from the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD dips below 1.39 amid dollar strength, Johnson's warnings
GBP/USD has extended its falls and trades under 1.39, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
BTC leads $100 billion market capitalization recovery
Bitcoin price saw a 10% rebound from its low at $50,931 and the entire market had a significant recovery. Ethereum price is closer to all-time highs and has outperformed BTC. XRP is fighting to stay above a critical resistance level on the daily chart.
XAU/USD bulls gearing up for a move beyond $1,800 mark
An uptick in the US bond yields, modest USD strength capped gold near 100-day EMA. The recent break through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. The XAU/USD seems poised to surpass the $1,800 mark and test the $1,815-16 barrier.