GBPJPY gains appear to be capped by the resistance belt of 152.55-152.79, after a one-week ascent, which began after the pair produced a four-and-a-half-month low at 148.45. The gliding 200-period simple moving average (SMA) at 152.90 is shielding the bigger bearish formation. That said, the softened decline in the slopes of the 100- and 50-period SMAs, is suggesting the bulls are not ready to relinquish their progress just yet.
The Ichimoku lines are also indicating that sellers have yet to dominate, despite curbing the pair’s rise. The short-term oscillators are conveying mixed signals in directional sentiment. The MACD, which is some distance above zero, has poked above its red trigger line, while the RSI is labouring to improve further in the bullish region. The stochastic oscillator %K line is flirting with the %D line and the 80 level, showing that buying interest is somewhat lacking.
If buyers successfully clear the barrier of 152.55-152.79, the approaching 200-period SMA at 152.90 may prove to be a tough boundary to overshoot. That said if buyers are victorious, the nearby 153.27 and 153.47 highs from mid-July could then cause additional upside friction. On the other hand, if buying interest intensifies, the minor downtrend line, pulled from the near 40-month peak of 156.06, could weigh on upside impetus, as may the adjacent resistance section of 154.00-154.21.
In a negative scenario, preliminary downside constraints could arise from the 152.55 level (previous resistance-now-support) ahead of the red Tenkan-sen line at 152.10. A leg lower, the pair may test the 100-period SMA at 151.87, while lingering beneath, a support zone from 151.67 until the 50-period SMA at 151.28 could attempt to dismiss a deeper decline from unfolding. On that note, should the bears gain pace, the last upside defence ahead of the 150.00 handle exists between the Ichimoku cloud’s upper surface at 150.97 and the 150.72 trough from July 22.
Summarizing, GBPJPY’s positive tone remains active should the price hold above the 151.28-151.67 barrier. In order to dent the bigger bearish bias, the pair would need to steer above the downtrend line. However, a dive under 150.00 could spark negative worries.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
