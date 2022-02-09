GBPJPY’s positive drive has become feeble after its two-week rally stretched to the 156.71 level, just shy of the 157.00 handle. The climbing 50-period simple moving average (SMA) and its near bullish crossover of the ascending longer-term 200-period SMA suggest the short-term rally may endure a while longer.
Currently, the Ichimoku lines are implying that upside forces are taking a breather, while the short-term oscillators are hinting of minor drawbacks in positive momentum. The MACD, in the positive region, is dipping marginally above its red signal line, while the RSI is struggling to keep a positive bearing ahead of the 70 level. The negatively charged stochastic oscillator is mirroring the pair’s preference to perform a minor pullback.
In the positive scenario, the immediate 156.71-157.00 resistance band may deter the rally from developing further. However, if additional advances unfold, the pair could then target the 157.45 barrier prior to challenging the adjacent 157.65-158.20 resistance section, which has been shaped by the multiple peaks stretching back to mid-October 2021. Triumphing over this barricade whose upper frontier is the more than five-year high, the price may then propel for the 159.00 hurdles.
Otherwise, if the price continues to run on fumes, the Ichimoku lines from 156.20 until 155.86, which surround the 156.00 mark, could act as an initial support area. Retreating further, the price may then meet the Ichimoku cloud’s upper band ahead of a tough section of support from the 200-period SMA at 155.51 until the 155.00 level. If selling interest persists, the near-term neutral-to-bullish picture may become vulnerable with the bears aiming for a test of the 154.43 low before sinking to the 153.80-154.00 support border.
Summarizing, GBPJPY’s neutral-to-bullish bearing is being questioned as upside pressures seem to be weak, currently lacking the ability to overstep the 156.71-157.00 impeding obstacle. That said, for negative tendencies to gain the upper hand, the price would need to glide beneath the 155.00-155.51 support zone.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.