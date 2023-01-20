We still have yields continuing to drop which will drag the dollar down lower but the strength in the bearish pullback has started to diminish as traders assess the latest data. USD/JPY bounced higher this week as the Bank of Japan surprised investors by leaving its yield curve control banks unchanged, going against market expectations. The decision was based mostly on the fact that the bank fails to see inflation remaining above 2% in the long term and therefore justifies the need for more policy support, even after Governor Kuroda’s term ends in April. This policy stance is out of sync with most other central banks so markets were expecting some sort of amendment at this meeting which explains the pullback in the Japanese Yen and bond yields.
But USD/JPY buyers have struggled to achieve a significant break higher as Wednesday’s momentum got flushed out around the 20-day SMA (131.50), something we’ve seen happen a few times in the past month. We’re seeing another push higher on Friday but there seems to be some lack of conviction to really get behind the rally so I wouldn’t be surprised if the moving average comes and offers some resistance again, this time around 131.08. That said, we have started to see the RSI edge higher once again and it's hovering around the levels seen last week so it will be interesting to see if the price can catch up and move towards 132.50. On the downside, there seems to be some continued support around 127.60.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 81.40% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with Capital.com. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
