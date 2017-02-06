Technical Analysis – EURUSD short-term bullish; Price inside the cloud

EURUSD has been falling in today’s trading so far, roughly paring the gain of the previous trading day (Friday).

Looking at the Ichimoku analysis, the positive alignment recorded in mid-January when the Tenkan-sen line (red) crossed above the Kijun-sen line (blue) is still in place. This is a short-term bullish signal that is reinforced by the RSI indicator, which is in bullish territory at 57.

Continuing with Ichimoku, the price is currently within the cloud. Should it emerge on top, a continuation of the uptrend since the start of January would be expected. If it exits the cloud from below though, it would challenge the current short-term bullish bias and a downside movement would be expected.

On the upside, the cloud top at around 1.0820 comes into view as an immediate resistance level. A successful breakout above this level will bring into scope the December 12 near three-month high of 1.0872 as another resistance point.

On the downside, immediate support comes from the current level of the Tenkan-sen at 1.0724. Should this level be breached, the 50-day moving average (MA) and the Kijun-sen, currently at 1.0600 and 1.0584 respectively, are likely to provide an additional support area as well.

In the bigger picture, the pair recorded a bearish cross in late-October when the 50-day MA moved below the 200-day one. This is generally a medium-term negative signal, but the price crossing above the 50-day MA and trending towards the 200-day one is at the moment setting a neutral tone for the medium-term.

Overall, the short-term bias is bullish and the medium-term is neutral.

