EURUSD continues to fade far beneath its simple moving averages (SMAs) heading for the April 5 low of 1.1737 and the adjacent March 31 trough of 1.1703. The diving 50- and 100-day SMAs are endorsing negative price action, and the near completion of a bearish crossover of the 200-day SMA, also by the 50-period SMA, could boost the downward trajectory.
The negative charge and the widening in the Ichimoku lines are indicating that bearish forces are still active, while the short-term oscillators are painting a dampening picture with downside momentum in the lead. The MACD below zero is holding above its flattening red trigger line but looks set to return beneath it, while the RSI is struggling to make headways in the bullish region. The stochastic oscillator has reclaimed a negative bearing, suggesting the bears may be seizing the upper hand.
If the pair maintains the current trajectory, sellers may face critical support from the nearby 1.1737 low and the March 31 trough of 1.1703. Should these obstacles break down, the bears could then turn their focus to the vital support base of 1.1600-1.1630 molded between the September and November 2020 lows, a breach of which could give credence to negative forces. Should a violation mature beneath this foundation, the price may snowball towards the 1.1451-1.1496 barricade.
If buying orders amplify, friction for buyers could commence from the red Tenkan-sen line at 1.1820 ahead of the important 1.1900 key handle. Conquering this, buyers would need to muster a profound upward drive to tackle a significantly reinforced resistance section from the blue Kijun-sen line at 1.1950 until the Ichimoku cloud’s upper surface at 1.2055. Surpassing this congested zone of upside deterrents, the price could pilot towards the June 15 high of 1.2147.
Summarizing, in the short-term timeframe EURUSD is sustaining a neutral-to-bearish tone underneath its SMAs and the 1.1900 marks. Yet, a push above the cloud at 1.2055 may bolster buyers’ belief in a sturdy climb.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 15-week low on sour market mood
EUR/USD has plunged below 1.1770, hitting the lowest since early April. The safe-haven dollar is extending its gains amid worries about rising US inflation and the spread of the Delta covid strain.
GBP/USD hits three-month low on dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.37, the lowest since mid-April. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
XAU/USD remains on track to test key $1792 support
Gold price remains vulnerable as risk-off flows boost the US dollar. ‘Sell everything mode’ engulfs gold price amid Delta covid strain woes.
Is SafeMoon a Ponzi scheme? Investors grow concerned
SafeMoon price has been on a slow downtrend as its range tightens, indicating that the volatility has dried up. The price action resembles an awful lot to Bitcoin.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.