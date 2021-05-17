EURUSD has found fresh traction off the minor tentative uptrend line, pulled from the 1.1703 troughs, and the mid-Bollinger band, both in the vicinity of 1.2083. The slight upturn in the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) combined with the rising 200-day SMA, are together endorsing price improvements, while the 100-day SMA has yet to regain its positive demeanour.
Despite mixed signals in directional momentum, the short-term oscillators seem to be tightening downside defences that lie between the mid-Bollinger band and the 100-day SMA. The MACD, in the positive region, is persisting above its red trigger line, while the ranging RSI is struggling to strengthen in the bullish territory. The stochastic oscillator has reclaimed a positive charge and is promoting optimistic developments in the pair.
Should the price continue to adhere to the near-term tentative uptrend line, early upside constraints could arise from the upper Bollinger band currently around 1.2181. Stretching past this, buyers may face a resistance band from 1.2222 to 1.2242. If this aforementioned obstacle fails to keep buyers at bay, the pair could then gain impetus to test the 32½-month top of 1.2349. Restoring the broader bullish bearing, buyers may meet the tough resistance belt of 1.2400-1.2413, the latter being a level where the price plummeted back in April 2018.
If sellers take control and dive underneath the ascending line, a zone of support could develop from the mid-Bollinger band until the 100-day SMA at 1.2030. More importantly, failure by the neighbouring support base of 1.1942-1.2000 to dismiss a deeper retracement could undermine price advances. The next downside barrier could then come in at the 1.1860 level.
Concluding, EURUSD’s latest rally off 1.1703 is sustaining a healthy upward trajectory. However, a retreat below the diagonal support and the 1.1942-1.2000 boundary could strengthen negative tendencies.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.