Recommendation for EUR/USD: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 1.1955
Stop Loss: Below 1.1917
MACD: Buy
Donchian Channel: Buy
MA(200): Sell
Fractals: Neutral
Parabolic SAR: Buy
On Balance Volume: Buy
Chart analysis
The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is rising toward the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling still. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1955. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.1917. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
Germany's Ifo’s business climate index rose for June. Will the EURUSD rebound resume? Germany's Ifo’s business climate index rose for June: Ifo Business Climate Index rose from 99.2 points in May to 101.8 points in June, when an increase to 100.8 was expected. This is bullish for EURUSD.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
