Recommendation for EUR/USD: Sell
Sell Stop: Below 1.1771
Stop Loss: Above 1.1796
MACD: Sell Donchian
Channel: Neutral
MA(200): Sell
Fractals: Neutral
Parabolic SAR: Sell
On Balance Volume: Buy
Chart Analysis
The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 was retracing higher below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which continues to fall. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1771. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1796. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental Analysis
German business confidence rose more than expected in March. Will the EURUSD rebound persist. German business confidence rose more than expected in March: the Ifo institute reported German Business Climate index for March rose to 96.6 from 92.7 in previous month, when an uptick to 93.1 was forecast. This is bullish for EURUSD. However EURUSD current setup is bearish.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
