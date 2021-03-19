Recommendation for EUR/USD: Sell

Sell Stop: Below 1.1890.

Stop Loss: Above 1.1936.

Indicator: Sell

Donchian Channel: Sell

MA(200): Sell

Fractals: Neutral

Parabolic SAR: Sell

On Balance Volume: Neutral

Chart analysis



The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 has breached below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which has leveled off. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1890. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1936. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Fundamental analysis

Germany’s producer prices rose less than forecast in February. Will the EURUSD retreat continue ? Germany’s producer prices rose less than forecast in February: the federal statistics bureau Destatis reported Producer Price Index rose 0.7% over month in February after 1.4% increase in January, when a 0.8% increase was forecast. This is bearish for EURUSD.

