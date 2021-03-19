Recommendation for EUR/USD: Sell
Sell Stop: Below 1.1890.
Stop Loss: Above 1.1936.
Indicator: Sell
Donchian Channel: Sell
MA(200): Sell
Fractals: Neutral
Parabolic SAR: Sell
On Balance Volume: Neutral
Chart analysis
The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 has breached below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which has leveled off. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1890. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1936. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
Germany’s producer prices rose less than forecast in February. Will the EURUSD retreat continue ? Germany’s producer prices rose less than forecast in February: the federal statistics bureau Destatis reported Producer Price Index rose 0.7% over month in February after 1.4% increase in January, when a 0.8% increase was forecast. This is bearish for EURUSD.
