Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD retreat reverse?

Recommendation for EUR/USD: Sell

Sell Stop: Below 1.1910

Stop Loss: Above 1982

RSI: Buy

MACD: Sell

Donchian Channel: Sell

MA(200): Sell

Fractals: Neutral

Parabolic SAR: Sell

Chart Analysis

The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 has breached the support line and is falling below the 200-period moving average MA(200). We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1910. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1982. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Fundamental Analysis

Euro zone industrial production rose in January. Will the EURUSD retreat reverse? Euro zone industrial production rose in January: the euro area statistics office Eurostat reported industrial output rose 0.8% over month in January after 0.1 decrease in previous month, when an increase of 0.3% was forecast. This is bullish for EURUSD. However EURUSD current setup is bearish.

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.19 ahead of US consumer sentiment

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.19 ahead of US consumer sentiment

EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, stabilizing as US yields are off their highs and the market mood is marginally better. US Consumer Sentiment data is awaited.

GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading around 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.

Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment

Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment

The Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 8.2% in February from 9.4% in January and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.2%.

Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance

Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance

The CFTC is reportedly investigating whether Binance lets Amletscans buy derivatives. The cryptocurrency market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%. 

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.

