Recommendation for EUR/USD: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 1.1914.
Stop Loss: Below 1.1837.
RSI: Neutral.
MACD: Buy Donchian.
Channel: Buy.
MA(200): Sell.
Fractals: Buy Parabolic.
SAR: Buy.
Chart analysis
The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retracing to the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is declining yet. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1914. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.1837. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
Germany’s trade surplus exceeded expectations: Germany's federal statistics office Destatis reported German trade surplus rose to 22.2 billion euro in January from 16.4 billion in December, when an increase to 17.9 billion was forecast. This is bullish for EURUSD.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
