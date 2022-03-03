EURJPY has gained buoyancy slightly above the 128.00 level, but the bearish structure of the pair, looks to be unflustered by buyers who recently found their feet at a one-year low within the 127.29-127.50 support band. The falling simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing the negative bearing in the pair and the nearing of a bearish crossover of the 200-period SMA by the 100-period one, could signal additional strength to the downside.
Currently, the Ichimoku lines are indicating a stall in downward forces, while the short-term oscillators are transmitting mixed messages in directional momentum. The MACD, in the negative area, is above its red trigger line showing that buyers are fighting back, while the RSI’s improvements in the bearish zone look sluggish. On the other hand, the negative charge in the stochastic oscillator is promoting negative price action in the pair.
In the negative scenario, support below the previous candles low could arise around the red Tenkan-sen line at 128.02. If bearish pressures grow, sellers could then challenge the 127.29-127.50 support section, that has held since the later part of February 2021. If this floor of a larger trading range that has endured since August 2021 fails to dismiss sellers from extending the three-week decline from 133.15, the price may then meet the 127.00 handle before traders’ focus turns to the 126.42-126.68 support band.
Alternatively, if buying interest increases, initial upside hindrance could come from the 128.69 barrier and the adjacent blue Kijun-sen line at 128.79. Overstepping this, the bulls may then face a resistance zone from the 129.00 handle until the 50-period SMA at 129.24, fortified by the Ichimoku cloud’s lower band and a potential restrictive trend line, pulled from the 16-week high of 133.15. Should bullish forces successfully conquer this upside obstacle, the price could steer higher to confront a tough buffer zone between the 129.78 high and the 100-period SMA at 130.28, an area that also encapsulates the 200-period SMA.
Summarizing, EURJPY is sustaining a bearish bearing below the 128.79 boundary, the SMAs and the prospective diagonal resistance barrier. A clear price break below the one-year low of 127.29 would confirm a resumption of the negative bearing. Yet, for optimism to return in the pair, the price wound need to climb north of the 130.28 level.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds back above 1.1050 level from 22-month lows, still trading heavy as NFP looms
EUR/USD hit fresh 22-month lows on Thursday in the 1.1030s on ongoing euro weakness amid the Russo-Ukraine conflict. The pair has since rebounded back above the 1.1050 mark, but is still down about 0.5% on the day.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3350 amid Brexit hopes, eyes on Ukraine, US NFP
GBP/USD bears took a breather around 1.3345-50 amid Brexit optimism during early Friday morning in Asia. Even so, the cable pair remains on the back foot for the second consecutive week as the US dollar cheers cautious mood in the market, mainly due to the Ukraine-Russia standoff and chatters over the Fed’s 0.50% rate hike in March.
Gold surges in late New York trade to print $1,941.29 high
There has been a surge in the price of gold in the late US session. It is now 0.6% higher and has reached a new high of $1,941.29. The US dollar has suffered a marginal blow late in the day without anything fundamental crossing the news wires.
Algorand presents buying opportunity before ALGO hits $1.25
Algorand price action is currently struggling to capitalize on last week’s rally. Despite last week’s candlestick closing in the red, it did print a bullish hammer reversal pattern after ALGO rallied more than 20% from the weekly lows.
The war is only a week old but there is plenty of time for the Fed and ECB to up their game
No sooner did we question whether the Fed chickens out at the policy meeting than Mr. Powell told Congress that while inflation is expected to drop over the course of the year, “we expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month.”