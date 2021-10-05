EURJPY has bounced at the 129.61 level, that being the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement of the up leg from 125.08 until the near 40-Month peak of 134.12, after retreating beneath the 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Price action over the last one-and-a-half-months has been consolidating between 127.92 and the 38.2% Fibo of 130.66. The trendless 50- and 100-day SMAs are reflecting a lack of positive impetus, favouring the downside slightly.
The short-term oscillators are indicating that buyers are struggling to gain the upper hand as positive momentum appears feeble. The MACD, not too far below zero, is floating just underneath its red trigger line, while the RSI is fighting to conquer the 50 level. The stochastic oscillator is in oversold territory but the upturn in the %K line has yet to confirm a surge in positive forces.
If upside pressures remain scarce, abrupt support could arise from the 61.8% Fibo of 128.52 before sellers challenge the reinforced defence of the positive structure at 127.92. Should this key barricade fail to keep the bears at bay, a price dive under the lower Bollinger band could meet support at the 76.4% Fibo of 127.24 prior to targeting the 126.09 barrier.
However, if buying interest increases, initial tough upside limitations could stem from the region between the 50- and 200-day SMAs at 129.39 and 129.79. Driving the price higher, the bulls may encounter another resistance border from the upper Bollinger band at 130.54 until the 131.16 level. Triumphing over this obstacle that also contains the 100-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo of 130.66, may bolster upside momentum bringing the 23.6% Fibo of 132.00, and neighbouring resistance border of 132.42-132.69 into focus.
Summarizing, EURJPY’s current price action remains confined between 127.92 and 130.66. For a more definitive price direction to evolve, the pair would need to break either below or above the previously mentioned limits.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1495 despite recent rebound
EUR/USD seesaws around mid 1.1500s during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair dropped to the fresh low since July 2020 the previous day before bouncing off 1.1529. March 2020 high lures sellers below the latest bottom.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.