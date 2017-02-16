Technical Analysis – EURJPY neutral bias in short-term

EURJPY maintains a neutral bias in the near term. The horizontal 50-day and 200-day moving averages are indicating that there is no trend in the market now. The RSI is flat, also suggesting no direction in the market.

Since February 10, EURJPY has been trapped between 120.21 and 121.37, after falling to a low of 119.30 on February 8. Prices bounced back up from here but have since found strong resistance at 121.37. This level is defined by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the upleg from 112.60 to 124.08 (October to December 2016 rise). Above this resistance level, the 50-day moving average near the key 122.00 level will also act as resistance for any upside moves. The market would have to clear this barrier, as well as other key levels at 123.00 and 124.00 in order to resume the uptrend that started from 112.60 (in October).

Alternatively, if prices drop below 119.30, the 50% Fibonacci comes into view at 118.32 and is expected to act as support. Next support is provided by the 200-day moving average at 117.73. A move below this would shift the bias to bearish.