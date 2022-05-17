EURJPY is recovering from its spike below the 133.00 mark, where the rising 100-day simple moving average (SMA) underpinned the price, following one-month of declines from the multi-year peak of 140.00. Despite the recent retracement in the pair, the ascending SMAs are endorsing the positive outlook.
The Ichimoku lines indicate that negative forces have softened, while the short-term oscillators are conveying mixed messages in directional momentum. The MACD remains beneath its red trigger line and is promoting negative impetus. However, the climbing RSI and the positively charged stochastic oscillator are both suggesting buyers currently have the upper hand.
If positive pressures endure, upside limitations could commence around the 136.30-136.73 region, the former being the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the uptrend from 124.38 until 140.00. If the pair ascends past this obstacle, the bulls may then propel for the 137.70-138.38 resistance section before challenging the 139.00 handle and opening the door for a revisit of the multi-year top of 140.00.
Otherwise, if positive impetus starts to wane and the price recoils beneath the red Tenkan-sen line at 135.48, tough support may occur around the advancing 50-day SMA at 135.00. Slipping further, the Ichimoku cloud’s upper band could try to curb the price from confronting the 38.2% Fibo at 134.00. However, should selling interest continue to grow, the 133.00 hurdle may return to the spotlight ahead of a fortified zone of support linking the 100-day SMA at 132.41 with the 131.90 barrier. From here, traders’ focus could then turn to the 130.96-131.37 boundary, containing the 200-day SMA.
Summarizing, EURJPY is exhibiting fresh sturdy upside backing and should the price remain north of the 133.00 mark and the 132.65 trough, the odds for rekindling the broader positive bias improve. Yet, if the price recedes below the 135.00 hurdle and back into the cloud, this price action could reinforce negative tendencies.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low
AUD/USD reverses the pullback from the weekly top, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week, as traders prepare for the all-important Australia employment report for April. The broad risk-off mood probe the recovery moves near 0.6975-80 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies.
Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse
Gold price is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001
Shiba continues to consolidate after last week's flash crash. However, despite a flurry of activity across the cryptocurrency market, SHIB has not seen any marked difference in volume participation – a possible warning signal for bulls.
Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine
We believe the world is in a turning point in more than one way. The war in Ukraine has highlighted that we have seen the end of a long and peaceful era - an era where stronger economic ties were thought to lower the risk of conflicts – a thought also at the core of EU.