EURGBP is currently maintaining a positive bearing and is a tad above the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) at 0.8505. The upturn in the 100-period SMA and the nearing of a bullish crossover of it by the rising 50-period SMA is endorsing the recently growing uptrend.

The climbing Ichimoku lines are indicating positive drive is present, while the short-term oscillators are promoting mixed signals in momentum. The MACD is strengthening above its red trigger line in the positive zone and the RSI is starting to nudge deeper in overbought territory. Both are promoting positive price action, while the stochastic %K line is suggesting some waning in upside drive. However, the indicator has yet to confirm this.

Maintaining the current price trajectory, preliminary resistance could arise from the 0.8518-0.8525 border. Should buying interest intensify further, the 0.8544 obstacle could delay buyers challenging the 0.8573-0.8582 resistance section.

On the other hand, if sellers resurface, initial downside friction could stem from the immediate zone between the 200-period SMA at 0.8505 and the 0.8500 handle. Moving lower, additional downside limitations could transpire from the 0.8472-0.8486 support region. In the event a deeper decline unfolds, sellers could meet the blue Kijun-sen line at 0.8466 prior to tackling another support region amongst the 100- and 50-period SMAs at 0.8455 and 0.8450 respectively. From here, if the pair sinks beneath the Ichimoku cloud, sellers’ focus may turn to the 0.8432 trough and the 0.8413-0.8422 barrier, formed by the lows in late October.

Summarizing, EURGBP is sustaining a bullish demeanour above the 0.8472-0.8486 boundary and the Ichimoku lines. Its bullish tone could be bolstered should the price persist above the 200-period SMA, while a price drop beneath the 0.8432 trough could feed negative tendencies.