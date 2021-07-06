EURCHF advances are currently being muted by the 100- and 200-period simple moving averages (SMAs). The pair’s recent deflection off the upper band of the bearish channel and subsequent plunge below the SMAs and the Ichimoku cloud has reinforced a weakening demeanor. The SMAs are largely directing sideways; however, the minor dip in the 50-period SMA, is suggesting a prevailing preference to the downside.
The Ichimoku lines are reflecting a pause in negative forces, while the short-term oscillators are indicating feeble positive momentum. The MACD, in the negative region, has nudged marginally above its red trigger line, while the rising RSI is tiptoeing towards the 50 thresholds. The stochastic oscillator has regained a positive charge, promoting positive price action.
Should upside forces lack potency, sellers may stall around the red Tenkan-sen line at 1.0930 before meeting an early support belt of 1.0910-1.0919. If negative pressures continue to weigh on the pair, the price’s next support target could reside around the June lows in the area of 1.0871-1.0882, which includes the February 22 trough of 1.0875. Deteriorating beneath this key barrier may turn traders’ focus to the region of 1.0845-1.0855 and the lower frontier of the channel.
In a positive scenario, buyers would face an immediate region of resistance from the 100-period SMA at 1.0938 until the 50-period SMA at 1.0954. In the event buyers muster the impetus to conquer this cluster of obstacles, they could quickly retest the barricade of 1.0972-1.0986, overlapped by the ceiling of the channel. Propelling higher and thrusting past the 1.1000 hurdle and the 1.1010-1.1027 neighboring region could be a step in the right direction to bolster belief in upside momentum.
Summarizing, EURCHF is exhibiting a neutral-to-bearish tilt in the near term. Moreover, adhering to the confines of the descending channel could dampen further the prospects of buyers regaining some control.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
