EURCHF has retreated to the vicinity of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) after fading under the formed support around the 1.1000 mark, which intersected with the Ichimoku cloud’s upper band. The advancing SMAs are defending the positive pattern. Despite a slight pause in the falling trajectory of the Ichimoku lines, they have yet to reflect any clear opposing shift to the negative price action.
Nonetheless, the short-term oscillators are conveying mixed signals in directional momentum and thus are promoting an unclear outlook. The MACD is persisting below its red trigger line and has ever so slightly dipped underneath the zero thresholds, while the RSI is making attempts to steer higher in the bearish territory.
If the price sinks past the 1.0955 troughs and the neighbouring lower frontier of the Ichimoku cloud at 1.0944, this could trigger a sharp drop towards the 1.0914 inside swing peak of 1.0914. Should selling interest persist, the 100-day SMA at 1.0898 and the adjacent support section of 1.0857-1.0891 may then attempt to bring the decline to a halt.
For a positive scenario to unfold, buyers would initially need to drive the price back above the resistance belt of 1.1000-1.1007 and the nearby barrier of 1.1033. This could reinforce upside momentum, which may result in buyers overstepping the Ichimoku lines and propelling the price towards the 1.1118 high. Surpassing the next resistance section of 1.1151-1.1171 may restore belief in the positive picture, as buyers aim for the 1.1189 level, which happens to be the 123.6% Fibonacci retracement of the down leg from 1.1058 to 1.0504.
Summarizing, hopes for an upside correction in EURCHF remain alive above the 1.0955 troughs and the cloud’s floor at 1.0944. Endorsing this view are the failed attempts of sellers to preserve the break below the 50-day SMA.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1900 as USD rises with yields, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1900, as the US dollar rebounds in tandem with the Treasury yields amid rising inflation expectations. Europe's covid concerns continue to undermine the euro. German ZEW and US CPI awaited.
GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.
GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.
Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed
Gold sees some signs of life amid weaker Treasury yields. The yellow metal fell nearly $11 on Monday, extending its two days of declines, as the Treasury yields reversed course and edged slightly higher following a good three-year note auction.
Ripple bulls at inflection point
XRP price broke out of a bull pennant on April 10, targeting $1.58 If the buying pressure persists, Ripple might surge another 16% to $1.68. The MRI shows the formation of a cycle top on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a move lower.