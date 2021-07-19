Recommendation for wheat: Buy

Buy Stop: Above 696.

Stop Loss: Below 610.

RSI: Neutral.

MACD: Buy.

MA(200): Neutral.

Fractals: Buy Parabolic.

SAR: Buy Bollinger.

Bands: Buy.

Chart analysis

On the daily timeframe, Wheat: D1 is back in a long-term uptrend. A number of technical analysis indicators have formed signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if Wheat rises above its last high and upper Bollinger band: 696. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the 200-day moving average line, the Parabolic signal and the last lower fractal: 610. After opening the pending order, move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal low. Thus, we change the potential profit / loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (610) without activating the order (696), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.

Fundamental analysis

Severe flooding could cut wheat crop in Germany. Will Wheat quotes continue to grow? Germany is the 2nd largest wheat producer in the European Union after France. In the world ranking, Germany ranks 6th in wheat production and 9th in its exports. Earlier, the Association of Farmers' Cooperatives in Germany predicted an increase in the wheat crop in 2021 to 22.8 million tons, which is 3% more than last year. FranceAgriMer expects French wheat exports to fall to a 4-year low in the 2020/2021 season.

