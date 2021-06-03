Recommendation for orange juice: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 121.6.
Stop Loss: Below 115.3.
RSI: Neutral.
MACD: Buy.
Donchian Channel: Buy.
MA(200): Buy.
Fractals: Buy.
Parabolic SAR: Buy.
Chart analysis
The #C-ORANGE technical analysis of the price chart in daily timeframe shows #C-ORANGE: D1 is rising above the 200-day moving average MA(200) which has started rising itself. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper Donchian boundary at 121.6. This level can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 115.3. After placing the pending order the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop-loss level (115.3) without reaching the order (121.6) we recommend canceling the order: the market sustains internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
Brazil 2021-2022 orange crop forecast was upgraded. Will the orange prices reverse their rising? Brazil released its first orange crop forecast for the 2021-22 season on May 27. The projected crop is 9.51% larger than the previous crop of 268.63 million boxes, according to the report published by Fundecitrus and its cooperators. Brazil is the leading orange producer in the world producing about 30% of the world's orange output. Higher supply estimates are bearish for orange price. However, the current technical setup is bullish for the orange price.
