Recommendation for Live Cattle: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 126.67
Stop Loss: Below 122.49
RSI: Neutral
MACD: Buy
Donchian Channel: Buy
MA(200): Buy
Fractals: Buy
Parabolic SAR: Buy
Chart analysis
The LCATTLE technical analysis of the price chart on the daily timeframe shows #C-LCATTLE, Daily has breached above a consolidation triangle above the 200-day moving average MA(200), which is rising itself. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper Donchian boundary at 126.67. This level can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 122.49. After placing the pending order the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop-loss level (122.49) without reaching the order (126.67) we recommend cancelling the order: the market sustains internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
USDA forecast higher beef demand for 2021. Will the lcattle continue rising? The US Department of Agriculture reported beef exports to China, the third largest market for US beef in 2021, hit record levels in April -according to Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook for June report released on June 16. It also upgraded US beef export forecast for 2021 and 2022 on expected firm demand from Asian markets. Import estimates were also raised for both years on expected strength in demand for processing beef. Expected higher export and demand are bullish for live cattle price
