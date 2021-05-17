Recommendation for Corn: Sell

Sell Stop: Below 630

Stop Loss: Above 724

RSI: Sell

MACD: Sell

MA(200): Neutral

Fractals: Neutral

Parabolic SAR: Sell

Bollinger Bands: Neutral

Chart analysis

On the daily timeframe, Corn: D1 broke down the uptrend support line. A number of technical analysis indicators formed signals for further decline. We do not rule out a bearish movement if Corn: D1 falls below the last lower fractal: 630. This level can be used as an entry point. The stop loss can be placed above the last upper fractal, the maximum since July 2013 and the Parabolic signal: 724. After opening the pending order, we can move the stop loss following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal maximum. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. After the transaction, the most risk-averse traders can switch to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of the bias. If the price overcomes the stop loss (724) without activating the order (630), it is recommended to delete the order: the market sustained internal changes that were not taken into account.

Fundamental analysis

China and Japan have canceled orders for the supply of old-crop US corn. Will the Corn price continue to decline? The USDA stated in its weekly export report that China canceled the shipment of 334 300 tons of US old-crop corn and Japan – 192 600 tons. Earlier, the USDA forecast an increase in global corn production and world stocks in the new 2021/2022 growing season. In theory, China may cut US corn purchases if US-China relations deteriorate.

