AUDUSD has rebounded off the 0.7400 handle, a region being underpinned by the rising 200-period simple moving average (SMA) currently at 0.7388. The easing of the positive slope of the longer-term 100-period SMA, and the rolling over of the 50-period SMA, which is nearing a bearish crossover of the 100-period SMA, are strong signs that a bearish trend may overwhelm the pair.

Furthermore, the Ichimoku lines are indicating that downward forces are taking a breather. Meanwhile, the short-term oscillators are reflecting the latest increase in positive momentum. The MACD and the RSI, which are in their negative regions, are suggesting buyers are fighting back. The positively charged stochastic oscillator is also promoting more upside price action in the pair.

In the negative scenario, downside constraints could commence from the 0.7400 obstacle and the approaching 200-period SMA at 0.7388, ahead of the crucial 0.7356-0.7375 support border. If the price slides beneath the latter barricade, sellers may then aim for the 0.7300 level before targeting the 0.7274 barrier. From here, persistent selling could drive the pair towards the 0.7205-0.7227 boundary.

If positive impetus continues to grow and the price clears the red Tenkan-sen line at 0.7428, initial resistance may transpire from the 0.7449-0.7466 nearby obstructing zone. Successfully overcoming this, the reinforced region between the 100-period SMA at 0.7486 and the 0.7500 handle could still make it difficult for buyers to climb higher. Yet, any additional gains in the pair could then face the 0.7536 and 0.7561 obstacles, fortifying a section where the Ichimoku cloud also exists. Should buyers pilot higher, the spotlight may turn to the 0.7593 high.

Summarizing, AUDUSD’s negative credibility is being tested by the rising 200-period SMA and the 0.7400 hurdle. A dive in the price extending beyond the 0.7356-0.7375 support border could aggravate downward pressures. That said, to boost optimism in the pair, the price would need to climb above the inside swing lows of 0.7536 and 0.7561, overstepping the Ichimoku cloud. This would improve the odds for a revisit of the 0.7634-0.7644 resistance band, which recently curbed the pace of the uptrend this year.